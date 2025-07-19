Nagpur: From monsoon mayhem to major crime busts, July 19 brings a mix of civic challenges and key developments across Nagpur. Here’s your quick update on the top stories shaping the city:
Major Stories
Crime & Law Enforcement:
- Ganja Seizure: Nagpur Crime Branch seized over 100 kg of ganja and arrested two peddlers in a major crackdown on narcotics.
- Chain Snatching: A jobless man was arrested for snatching a woman’s chain; he allegedly committed the crime to pay alimony.
Civic & Infrastructure:
- Swachh Ranking: Nagpur secured 27th position in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 rankings but failed to earn a “Garbage-Free City” star.
- Traffic Chaos: East Nagpur is witnessing massive traffic congestion due to simultaneous flyover constructions.
- Election Funding: NMC has allocated a significant civic election budget, signaling early prep for the upcoming municipal polls.
Weather & Monsoon Impact:
- Heavy Rainfall: Persistent monsoon showers caused flooding and waterlogging in multiple areas.
- Yellow Alert: IMD issued a yellow alert; schools and colleges were shut across the city due to safety concerns.
Health Sector:
- Hospital Strike: Nurses at GMCH and Mayo Hospital staged a strike over pending salary disputes.
- Health Risks: Growing concerns over snakebite cases and a resurgence of COVID-19 are keeping health authorities on alert.
Politics & Other News:
- The Bombay High Court dismissed a plea challenging CM Devendra Fadnavis’ 2019 assembly election win.
- Nagpur Railway Station marked its 100th anniversary, celebrating a century of rail connectivity.
- The state government is introducing competitive power tariffs to attract industrial investment.
Today’s Weather – July 19, 2025
- Conditions: Cloudy with intermittent rain
- High: 30°C | Low: 24°C
- Rain Chance: 70%
- Advisory: Carry umbrellas; avoid waterlogged areas.
