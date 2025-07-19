Advertisement



Nagpur: From monsoon mayhem to major crime busts, July 19 brings a mix of civic challenges and key developments across Nagpur. Here’s your quick update on the top stories shaping the city:

Major Stories

Crime & Law Enforcement:

Ganja Seizure: Nagpur Crime Branch seized over 100 kg of ganja and arrested two peddlers in a major crackdown on narcotics.

Nagpur Crime Branch seized and arrested in a major crackdown on narcotics. Chain Snatching: A jobless man was arrested for snatching a woman’s chain; he allegedly committed the crime to pay alimony.

Civic & Infrastructure:

Swachh Ranking: Nagpur secured 27th position in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 rankings but failed to earn a “Garbage-Free City” star.

Nagpur secured in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 rankings but failed to earn a “Garbage-Free City” star. Traffic Chaos: East Nagpur is witnessing massive traffic congestion due to simultaneous flyover constructions .

is witnessing due to . Election Funding: NMC has allocated a significant civic election budget, signaling early prep for the upcoming municipal polls.

Weather & Monsoon Impact:

Heavy Rainfall: Persistent monsoon showers caused flooding and waterlogging in multiple areas.

Persistent caused in multiple areas. Yellow Alert: IMD issued a yellow alert; schools and colleges were shut across the city due to safety concerns.

Health Sector:

Hospital Strike: Nurses at GMCH and Mayo Hospital staged a strike over pending salary disputes .

Nurses at staged a strike over pending . Health Risks: Growing concerns over snakebite cases and a resurgence of COVID-19 are keeping health authorities on alert.

Politics & Other News:

The Bombay High Court dismissed a plea challenging CM Devendra Fadnavis’ 2019 assembly election win.

dismissed a plea challenging 2019 assembly election win. Nagpur Railway Station marked its 100th anniversary , celebrating a century of rail connectivity.

marked its , celebrating a century of rail connectivity. The state government is introducing competitive power tariffs to attract industrial investment.

Today’s Weather – July 19, 2025

Conditions: Cloudy with intermittent rain

Cloudy with intermittent rain High: 30°C | Low: 24°C

30°C | 24°C Rain Chance: 70%

70% Advisory: Carry umbrellas; avoid waterlogged areas.

