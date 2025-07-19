Opposition Trying to Tarnish Nagpur’s Image, Says CM Devendra Fadnavis in Assembly

Advertisement



Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has accused the opposition of deliberately trying to defame Nagpur. Speaking in the state assembly on Friday during the final week of the session, Fadnavis stated, “There is a clear attempt to malign Nagpur’s reputation by spreading false allegations, especially in light of the city’s growing investment potential.”

Fadnavis presented crime data to support his claim, asserting that crime rates in Nagpur are, in fact, significantly lower compared to the state average. “Despite being the sub-capital, Nagpur has witnessed a considerable decline in crime, yet baseless narratives are being pushed for political gain,” he said.

Crackdown on Illegal Hookah Parlors

Addressing another concern, the Deputy CM also took a tough stand on the rise of illegal hookah parlors in the state. “Though laws are in place, many operators resume illegal hookah service as soon as their suspended licenses are reinstated,” he said.

To curb this trend, Fadnavis announced a stricter policy: “If any establishment is found serving hookah illegally three times, their license will be permanently revoked. We are serious about putting an end to this nuisance.”

The remarks reflect the government’s intent to both defend Nagpur’s image and enforce stricter measures on law and order issues across the state.