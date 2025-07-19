Tense Moments Mid-Air as Mumbai-Nagpur Flight Aborts Landing Due to Low Visibility

Advertisement



Nagpur: Passengers on Mumbai to Nagpur flight 6E 5349 faced a tense moment on Saturday morning after the aircraft failed to land on its first attempt due to low visibility at Nagpur airport.

The pilot announced that the landing had to be aborted, triggering panic among several passengers. After circling the airport for nearly 15 minutes, the flight made a second attempt and landed safely.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“There was a moment of silence and visible panic. Some people were visibly scared and started praying,” a passenger said.

The incident, though resolved safely, left many shaken. Airport officials confirmed poor visibility was affecting multiple flights, and delays may continue throughout the day.