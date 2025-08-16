Nagpur News Roundup: Independence Day Celebrations, Heavy Rains, Crime Busts, Gold Prices & Daily Horoscope

Nagpur: The city continues to witness a mix of celebration, challenges, and controversies following Independence Day events. From political protests and infrastructure concerns to health, environment, and crime cases, Nagpur remained in focus.
Recent Events & Developments
Political Events:
- Nagpur marked Independence Day with a Tiranga Marathon organized by NMC and a Tiranga Bike Rally led by a local MLA.
- Congress workers staged protests over alleged “vote theft” and voter list irregularities.
- MNS created a stir by gifting chickens to civic officials accused of shielding an illegal meat market.
Infrastructure & Development:
- A massive sinkhole on a newly built flyover raised alarm over corruption and quality lapses.
- NMC announced plans for a 500-tonne waste plant at Bhandewadi.
- The deadline for HSRP number plates has been extended to November 30.
- The state approved ₹20,787 crore for the Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, reducing travel time to 8 hours.
Crime & Law Enforcement:
- Nagpur Crime Branch busted an illegal hookah parlor in Dharampeth; 18 booked.
- A guitar teacher was arrested for sexually assaulting a minor.
- A woman was arrested for marrying 8 men and extorting lakhs.
- Two car fire incidents reported, no injuries.
- Police are tightening measures against reckless youth stunts on city roads.
Health & Environment:
- Ambazari Lake has turned green due to hyacinth infestation.
- NGT gave NMC four weeks to respond to Futala Lake pollution.
- Heavy rains forced closure of schools and colleges.
- Nagpur flagged as a key hub in human trafficking networks.
- City achieved a 1,000 MW milestone in rooftop solar power.
Miscellaneous:
- India’s first AI-powered anganwadi launched in Waddhamna village.
- Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh got a hero’s welcome after her FIDE Women’s World Cup win.
Ongoing Issues
Traffic chaos, poor road safety, vandalized public toilets, Futala Lake pollution, stray dog menace, and the private bus ban remain hot concerns for citizens.
Gold Rate in Nagpur – August 16, 2025
- 22K Gold: ₹5,630 per gram
- 24K Gold: ₹6,145 per gram
