Nagpur News crowned as “Iconic News Page of Nagpur” at Dripland event by Fournine

Nagpur: Nagpur News, Instagram’s largest news and informative page from Nagpur, has won the prestigious “Iconic News Page of Nagpur” award at the Dripland event organized by Fournine. The event was held at Press Club, Civil Lines, and was attended by various media professionals and social media influencers.

The award was presented to Varun Jangade, the Admin of Nagpur News, in recognition of the page’s exceptional contribution to the dissemination of news and information about Nagpur city. Nagpur News has been serving as a reliable source of news and updates for the people of Nagpur for several years, and this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team.

Expressing his gratitude on receiving the award, Varun Jangade said, “We are honored to receive this award and be recognized as the ‘Iconic News Page of Nagpur. This recognition is a validation of the hard work and dedication that our team puts in every day to bring the latest news and information to the people of Nagpur. We are grateful to Fournine and the entire team at Dripland for organizing this event and recognizing our efforts,” he said.

Nagpur News has a massive following on Instagram and has been serving as a reliable source of news and information for the people of Nagpur. The page covers a wide range of topics, including local news, events, sports, politics, and entertainment. The team at Nagpur News is committed to providing accurate and timely information to the people of Nagpur and has been instrumental in keeping the citizens informed and engaged.

The “Iconic News Page of Nagpur” award is a significant achievement for Nagpur News and is recognition of the page’s commitment to excellence and quality journalism. The team at Nagpur News is thrilled to receive this recognition and is committed to continuing its mission of providing reliable and accurate news and information to the people of Nagpur.

– Shubham Nagdeve

