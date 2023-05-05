Man duped of Rs 1.52 crore in bogus land deal in Sakkardara, one arrested

Nagpur: Sakkardara police arrested a fake NIT employee and are searching for two others for cheating a man to the tune of Rs 1.52 crore in a land deal.

The arrested accused is Anil Ajabrao Thakre (55), resident of Plot No. 114, Old Subhedar Layout. The accused Thakre posed as NIT employee and in connivance with two other accused namely Mukhtar Alam Mohd Ali, resident of 27, Om Sainath Nagar, and Nazim Ali Sayyed Ali, resident of 431, Ashirvada Nagar, forged documents of a NIT plot situated near Jaffri Hospital on Umred Road. After forging the documents, the accused trio sold the plot to Gajanan Anand Deolikar (70), resident of Sneha Nagar, Sewagram Road, Wardha for Rs 1.52 crore.

Advertisement

Sakkardara PSI Sanjay Singh, based on the complaint of Deolikar, booked the three accused under Sections 420, 406, 465, 467, 468, 471, 34 of the IPC. The accused Anil Thakre has been arrested. Cops are searching for two other accused.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement