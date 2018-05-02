Nagpur News: City reports 357 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours
Nagpur: Nagpur reported 357 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and 13 fatalities, which pushed its overall count to 4,74,286 and death toll to 8,892. This is for the second consecutive day that the number of one-day COVID-19 cases below 400.
Presently, Nagpur has 67810 active COVID-19 cases.
Recovered – 1,041*
Total New Cases – 357*
City – 220
Rural -132
Outside Patients – 5
Deaths – 13 (rural 3, city 5 )
Outside district – 5
**Testing – 14,037*
Rural – 3,646
City- 10,391
Cumulative +ve – 4,74,286
Cumulative Deaths – 8,892 (1,368 are not NAGPUR district residents)
City Deaths till now- 5,237
Rural Deaths till now- 2,287
Cumulative Recovery -4,58,613
Active Cases – 6,781
*Recovery Rate – 96.70%*