Nagpur News: City reports 357 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

Nagpur: Nagpur reported 357 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and 13 fatalities, which pushed its overall count to 4,74,286 and death toll to 8,892. This is for the second consecutive day that the number of one-day COVID-19 cases below 400.

Presently, Nagpur has 67810 active COVID-19 cases.

Recovered – 1,041*

Total New Cases – 357*

City – 220

Rural -132

Outside Patients – 5

Deaths – 13 (rural 3, city 5 )

Outside district – 5

**Testing – 14,037*

Rural – 3,646

City- 10,391

Cumulative +ve – 4,74,286

Cumulative Deaths – 8,892 (1,368 are not NAGPUR district residents)

City Deaths till now- 5,237

Rural Deaths till now- 2,287

Cumulative Recovery -4,58,613

Active Cases – 6,781

*Recovery Rate – 96.70%*