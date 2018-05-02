Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, May 30th, 2021

    Nagpur News: City reports 357 fresh Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths in 24 hours

    Nagpur: Nagpur reported 357 new coronavirus cases on Sunday and 13 fatalities, which pushed its overall count to 4,74,286 and death toll to 8,892. This is for the second consecutive day that the number of one-day COVID-19 cases below 400.

    Presently, Nagpur has 67810 active COVID-19 cases.

    Recovered – 1,041*
    Total New Cases – 357*
    City – 220
    Rural -132
    Outside Patients – 5
    Deaths – 13 (rural 3, city 5 )
    Outside district – 5
    **Testing – 14,037*
    Rural – 3,646
    City- 10,391
    Cumulative +ve – 4,74,286
    Cumulative Deaths – 8,892 (1,368 are not NAGPUR district residents)
    City Deaths till now- 5,237
    Rural Deaths till now- 2,287
    Cumulative Recovery -4,58,613
    Active Cases – 6,781
    *Recovery Rate – 96.70%*

