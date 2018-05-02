Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Published On : Sun, May 30th, 2021

    Nitin Raut says Modi’s 7-year rule fatal for country

    Nagpur: Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut on Sunday said seven years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government at the Centre had been ‘fatal’ for the country with people reeling under the burden of broken promises and skyrocketing inflation.

    Prices of petrol had crossed Rs 100 per litre while diesel was retailing at Rs 90 per litre, which was affecting common citizens, while farmers who were promised that their incomes would double by 2022 are seeing hike in seed and fertiliser prices, the Nagpur North MLA said.

    Addressing a press conference, Raut said the new agri marketing laws as well labour reforms brought in by the Centre were anti-people.

    ‘The Centre has failed on all fronts, be it business, agriculture, education, GDP, inflation, international relations. The seven-year rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been fatal for the country. It has also left people to fend for themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic,’ he said.

    Congress workers staged protests in the urban and rural areas of Nagpur against the Modi government during the day.

