Restore oxygen supply to industries : Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT

Nagpur: Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) has called upon Local, State and Central disaster management authorities to recall/revoke order prohibiting supply of oxygen for industrial purposes and make it available to the Government for use for medical purposes only, with immediate effect from 22 April to meet the demand for covid-19 patients in hospitals.

Dipen Agrawal said that all oxygen consuming industries instantly responded to the humanitarian call and cooperated with administration by shutting down their Oxygen consuming activities to combatthe unprecedented second wave of Covid-19 pandemic in the region.The round-the-clock efforts by administration is being applauded by patients and their near and dear ones. The positivityratio in Nagpur Distt. has come down to 2.92% and active cases is about 7500 which is now less than daily new cases recorded in peak times, added Agrawal.

Dipen Agrawal urged authorities to relax prohibition and restore supply of oxygen to industries. He requested, District Magistrate to at least direct oxygen manufacturers to start industrial supply of oxygen up to 30% of their production capacity immediately. This will enableunits from the region to resume production and protect the livelihood of migrant labours. He added that since medical oxygen requirement is reduced across the country there is not much offtake of it from the manufacturers, it is getting difficult for them as storage capacities have exhausted and they have to shut down their production. Many states have already ordered supplies of oxygen to industries namely Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan etc.

Copy of memorandum has been sent to PMO, CMO, Guardian Minister, Minister of MSME and Minister for Industries for necessary intervention, informs a press release issued by Vice President of CAMIT, Sanjay K. Agrawal.