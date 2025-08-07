Advertisement



Nagpur wakes up to a mix of civic developments, public concerns, and stories of pride and progress. From prolonged water cuts and rising civic demands to milestones in education and law enforcement updates, here’s a quick look at what’s making headlines in your city today.

Local News & City Administration

36-Hour Water Cut Continues

The ongoing water supply shutdown, which began on August 5 due to maintenance at the Pench-I Water Treatment Plant, continues to affect several Nagpur localities. Restoration is expected today, August 7.

Industrialists Back Torrent Power Amid Opposition

Despite resistance from MSEDCL and employee unions, city industrialists are rallying behind Torrent Power’s bid for a license in Nagpur, citing expectations for improved efficiency and service.

Ajni Bridge Completion Pushed to 2026

The ambitious Ajni cable-stayed bridge project now has a revised completion deadline of February 2026. Monsoon-related delays and technical slowdowns are cited as key reasons.

Tree Felling Raises Alarms

Redevelopment plans for the Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital have drawn criticism over the potential felling of decades-old heritage trees on campus.

Stray Cattle Crisis Persists

Uncontrolled stray cattle continue to endanger motorists and slow down traffic. Residents are demanding stricter action and dedicated cattle shelters.

Organ Donation Campaign by NMC

Nagpur Municipal Corporation has intensified its awareness drive, encouraging citizens to pledge organ donation as part of a state-wide mission.

Crime & Law Enforcement

Power Bill Scam Exposed

A woman working at a payment center has been booked for embezzling customer electricity bill payments. She allegedly misused the funds and deceived both customers and her employer.

Friendship Day Controversy

Three individuals were booked after allegedly misusing Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s name to threaten police officers during a Friendship Day party that violated permit norms.

Illegal Firearm Seized

Police arrested a man in possession of an unlicensed firearm and simultaneously cracked seven pending theft and vehicle robbery cases in Nagpur and Amravati.

Yes Bank Protest Turns Violent

MNS workers protested against Yes Bank, alleging wrongful seizure of a customer’s vehicle. In a separate incident, bank employees were reportedly assaulted at a local branch.

People & Achievements

Nagpur Astrophysicist Gets an Asteroid Named

In a moment of pride for the city, Malhar Kendurkar, a Nagpur-born astrophysicist, has had Asteroid 541801 named in his honor. He was recognized for his contributions to time-domain astrophysics.

Nagpur Girl Wins Gold

Navanya Savvalakhe clinched a gold medal at the 54th PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya School Nationals in the under-14 category.

District Badminton Champion

Pranay Sushant Gadewar emerged victorious in the men’s singles title match at the Nagpur District Senior Selection Badminton Tournament.

India’s First AI-Powered Anganwadi

Waddhamna village in Nagpur becomes home to the country’s first AI-integrated Anganwadi center. Equipped with VR and digital tools, it aims to modernize early childhood education and close the digital gap.

Mental Health in Focus

Two recent suicide cases—an AIIMS student and a city home guard—have reignited public discourse around the need for better mental health support systems in academic and civil sectors.

