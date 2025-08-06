Nagpur Ranked ‘22A’ in the Country in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India, announced the revised results of Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 on Wednesday (August 6). In the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh, Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has secured the 22A rank nationally, a significant jump from its previous position at 27th place.

In the latest rankings among 40 major cities, Nagpur’s improved score reflects its noteworthy performance in sanitation and cleanliness efforts. At the state level, among 414 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), Nagpur has secured the 25A rank.

Under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary and the supervision of Additional Commissioner Mrs. Vasumana Pant, several citizen-centric cleanliness initiatives have been implemented in the city. As a result, Nagpur’s ranking has significantly improved based on various parameters under the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Previously, the city scored only 30% for door-to-door waste collection, but this has now improved to 90%. Similarly, in waste segregation, the score has increased from just 1% to 60%. Nagpur has also received 1 Star in the GFC Star Rating and has been awarded the Water Plus Certificate under the ODF (Open Defecation Free) category.

The recently released report by the central government also appreciated Nagpur’s progress in sanitation and its participatory initiatives. Dr. Abhijit Chaudhary shared that discrepancies were found in the initial scoring of Nagpur in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25. The NMC administration brought this to the notice of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Upon re-evaluation, the city’s rank was revised from 27th to 22A.

Over the past few months, several large-scale initiatives have been implemented, including ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’, Backlane Cleanliness Campaign, C&D Waste Management, Compressed Bio-Gas Plant, Biomining Project, and various public participation drives.

Additional efforts include campaigns like ‘Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta’ (One Date, One Hour), RRR Centers (Reduce-Reuse-Recycle), Swachh Mohalla Competition, Swachh Bazar Peeth (Clean Market), Eco Bricks, and awareness programs across schools. These initiatives have received excellent public response.

The NMC has committed to intensifying its efforts further, with the goal of bringing Nagpur into the Top 10 rankings in future Swachh Survekshan editions.