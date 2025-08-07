Indian economy contributes more to global growth than US: RBI Gov

Advertisement



Reserve Bank of India Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday said the Indian economy is contributing more to global growth than that of the US.

He was speaking at the post-monetary policy press conference.

When asked for his views on US President Donald J Trump calling Indian economy dead, Malhotra said: “We have a very robust growth.”

According to the International Monetary Fund, India is projected to grow at 6.5 per cent, while the world growth is at 3 per cent.

India, the RBI governor added, contributes about 18 per cent to global gross domestic product, which is more than the US, where the contribution is expected to be much less at about 11 per cent.

Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, called India a ‘dead economy’ and criticised the countrys trade policies.

‘I dont care what India does with Russia,’ he wrote. ‘They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,’ Trump had said.

“Our aspirational growth is more than 6.5 per cent. In the past, we have achieved an average of 7.8 per cent, so we should continue to aim for higher growth rates,” Malhotra noted.

The RBI has retained FY26 growth forecast at 6.5 per cent. — Anupreksha Jain, Business Standard