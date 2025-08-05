Nagpur News Today: Water Cut, Divya Deshmukh Felicitation, Lithium Plant, Gold Rate, Horoscope

Advertisement



Nagpur Top News – Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Here are some of the top news headlines coming out of Nagpur today, Tuesday, August 5, 2025:

Major Headlines

Nagpur to Face 36-Hour Water Supply Shutdown on August 5 & 6

A planned 36-hour water supply cut begins today due to crucial maintenance work at the Pench-I Water Treatment Plant. Residents are advised to store sufficient water and use it judiciously.

⚖️ SC Upholds 27% OBC Quota in Maharashtra, Paves Way for NMC Elections

The Supreme Court has upheld the 27% reservation for OBCs, clearing the path for long-pending elections to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC).

Gold Rate 04 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,300 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,300/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,12,100/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

️ Murder Case in Chanda Solved in 2 Hours, 4 Arrested

Swift police action led to the arrest of four individuals within two hours of a murder reported in Ashtabhuja Ward.

Man with Firearm Held in Kapil Nagar, Linked to 7 Thefts

A suspect caught with an illegal firearm is believed to be involved in at least seven theft cases across the city.

Grand Felicitation for Divya Deshmukh in Nagpur

FIDE Women’s World Cup Champion and Grandmaster Divya Deshmukh received a warm welcome and public felicitation for her historic win.

Bomb Threat Hoax: Arrest Made for Fake Call to Nitin Gadkari’s Home

A man has been arrested for making a hoax bomb threat to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence in Nagpur. Authorities confirmed it was a false alarm.

Other Notable Stories

️ Pothole Nightmare in Nagpur: The monsoon has turned roads across the city into dangerous pothole-ridden zones, triggering public outcry.

The monsoon has turned roads across the city into dangerous pothole-ridden zones, triggering public outcry. Stray Cattle Menace: Stray cows and bulls continue to disrupt traffic and pose safety risks in several areas.

Stray cows and bulls continue to disrupt traffic and pose safety risks in several areas. Post Offices Hit by IT 2.0 Crash: With Rakshabandhan around the corner, a major IT system failure has crippled services across Nagpur post offices.

With Rakshabandhan around the corner, a major IT system failure has crippled services across Nagpur post offices. Dengue Alert: A 4-day survey found mosquito larvae in nearly 8,000 households, prompting emergency anti-dengue measures.

A 4-day survey found mosquito larvae in nearly 8,000 households, prompting emergency anti-dengue measures. Lithium Plant in Nagpur: India’s first lithium refining and battery manufacturing plant has been approved for Nagpur, boosting the city’s industrial profile.

India’s first lithium refining and battery manufacturing plant has been approved for Nagpur, boosting the city’s industrial profile. Metro Phase 2 Gets Siemens Boost: Siemens will supply critical systems and tech for Phase 2 of Nagpur Metro Rail.

Nagpur Gold Rate (Today – August 5, 2025)

22 Karat Gold: ₹5,580 per gram

₹5,580 per gram 24 Karat Gold: ₹6,095 per gram

Today’s Horoscope Highlights (August 5, 2025)