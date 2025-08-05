Advertisement



Nagpur: The Indian Army has strongly refuted recent media and social media reports alleging that a drunk army officer injured 30 civilians in Nagpur during a reckless driving incident.

The viral news story, titled “Drunk Army Officer Rams Car Into 30 People In Nagpur, Thrashed By Locals”, has been declared as false and misleading by the Defence PRO, Group Captain Ratnakar Singh.

What Actually Happened

According to the Army’s official statement and police verification:

The incident occurred at 6:30 PM on August 3 in Nagardhan, Ramtek (Nagpur district) .

in . Havildar Harsh Pal Mahadev Waghmare , a local resident on leave from his posting in the North East, was returning from a relative’s place when he had a minor parking dispute with a few locals.

, a local resident on leave from his posting in the North East, was returning from a relative’s place when he had a with a few locals. He was chased by four individuals , and in trying to flee from them, his car accidentally hit a tree .

, and in trying to flee from them, his car accidentally . The soldier was then dragged out, brutally assaulted , and his vehicle was damaged and thrown into a drain .

, and his vehicle was . No civilians were injured in the incident, contrary to viral claims.

FIR Filed Against Attackers

Havildar Waghmare has filed an FIR against the attackers at Ramtek Police Station on August 4. The SP (Rural), Nagpur has verified these facts and confirmed that no crowd was hit.

Army Cautions Against Sensationalism

The Army has warned against irresponsible reporting that can tarnish its image and create unnecessary divisions in society. The Defence Wing emphasized the need for journalists and media platforms to verify facts before publishing.

“This may be a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of the Indian Army,” said the statement.

Police & Army Coordination

The Local Military Authority is working closely with the Nagpur police for a speedy and just resolution to the matter and is providing full support to Havildar Waghmare.