Nagpur: What began as a fun-filled Friendship Day celebration at Eden Greenz on Kamptee Road spiraled into controversy late Sunday night when a fight broke out between guests — prompting police intervention and ending with a shocking political name-drop.

A viral video, now making rounds on social media, shows a member of the event’s organizing team allegedly threatening police officers by saying he could “directly talk to Bawankule”, referring to Maharashtra’s Guardian Minister and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Police Step In After Clash

According to officials from the Old Kamptee Police Station, they received a call regarding a heated altercation at the venue. “We reached the spot and found a young crowd involved in a dispute. The music was stopped, preventive steps were taken, and the issue was resolved without an FIR,” said station in-charge Prashant Jumde, speaking to Local English Daily Lokmat Times.

Video Evidence Surfaces

However, a video recorded during the police presence shows one of the organisers arguing with cops, and then attempting to intimidate them with political influence. “Main direct Bawankule se baat kar leta hoon!” he can be heard saying — a statement that raised serious concerns about misuse of power and political name-dropping.

When a police officer asked the organiser to speak to a senior, the organiser allegedly escalated the situation by invoking the minister’s name instead.

DCP Reacts

DCP Zone V Niketan Kadam confirmed having seen the viral video speaking to a Local english daily. “The matter is being taken seriously. The organiser will be summoned for questioning to understand the full context,” he said.

What’s Next?

While no FIR has been filed so far, the incident has sparked public outrage over attempts to misuse political connections during law enforcement actions. Police say further steps will depend on internal review and statements from those involved.