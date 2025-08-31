Nagpur News Today: Murder Probe, High Court Judges, Ganesh Pandals, MIHAN Jobs & Horoscope

Here are the latest updates from Nagpur as of August 31, 2025. From shocking crime reports and judicial appointments to civic challenges, festive celebrations, and new job opportunities in MIHAN, the city remains in focus. We also bring you today’s gold rate and daily horoscope for all zodiac signs.

Crime and Law

Teenage girl murdered : A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death near St. Anthony Church in Ajni. A minor boy has been arrested, and police suspect a love affair as the motive.

: A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death near St. Anthony Church in Ajni. A minor boy has been arrested, and police suspect a love affair as the motive. Headless skeleton found : Residents in Ganeshpeth panicked after a headless skeleton was discovered in an old well.

: Residents in Ganeshpeth panicked after a headless skeleton was discovered in an old well. ‘Footpath Freedom’ drive : Nagpur Police have begun a crackdown on illegal hawkers and street encroachments.

: Nagpur Police have begun a crackdown on illegal hawkers and street encroachments. Judicial appointments: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended 14 lawyers, including four from Nagpur, as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.

Civic Issues

OBC agitation continues : The OBC Federation is on a chain hunger strike against Maratha quota inclusion in the OBC category.

: The OBC Federation is on a chain hunger strike against Maratha quota inclusion in the OBC category. RTO flyover delay : The much-awaited RTO flyover will open in the first week of September , after a delay of 1.5 years.

: The much-awaited RTO flyover will open in the , after a delay of 1.5 years. Lokshahi Din at NMC: Scheduled for September 2, giving citizens a chance to raise issues with civic authorities.

Festive & Cultural

Ganesh pandals with iconic shrines : Pandals across Nagpur showcase themes like the Jagannath Puri temple and Kedarnath .

: Pandals across Nagpur showcase themes like the and . Mahalaxmi Puja begins: The three-day festival started on August 31, drawing devotees in large numbers.

Education & Business

IMT Nagpur controversy : Students allegedly caught smoking banned substances at the campus spark disciplinary action.

: Students allegedly caught smoking banned substances at the campus spark disciplinary action. JSR Dynamics expansion: The company has been allotted 4.62 acres of land in MIHAN-SEZ, aiming to generate 500 jobs.

Gold Rate (Nagpur, Aug 31, 2025)

22K Gold : ₹5,550 per gram

: ₹5,550 per gram 24K Gold: ₹6,060 per gram

Horoscope Summary (August 31, 2025)