Nagpur News Highlights September 1, 2025: Crime Cases, Civic Updates, Festivals, and Business Developments

Here is a roundup of the latest news from Nagpur as of September 1, 2025. From crime incidents and civic developments to festive celebrations and business updates, the city witnessed a mix of events shaping life for residents.

Crime

Teenage girl stabbed to death : A 16-year-old schoolgirl was brutally murdered by a minor boy in Ajni on August 29, allegedly over a one-sided love affair. Police arrested the accused and are continuing their investigation.

: A 16-year-old schoolgirl was brutally murdered by a minor boy in Ajni on August 29, allegedly over a one-sided love affair. Police arrested the accused and are continuing their investigation. Crypto fraud of ₹1.40 crore : A Nagpur resident became the victim of a massive cryptocurrency investment scam, with police now probing the case.

: A Nagpur resident became the victim of a massive cryptocurrency investment scam, with police now probing the case. Brother kills brother: Nagpur Rural Police arrested a man accused of killing his younger brother over suspicions of an affair with his wife.

City and Administration

RTO flyover to open soon : After a long delay, the much-awaited RTO flyover is set to open in the first week of September.

: After a long delay, the much-awaited RTO flyover is set to open in the first week of September. Koradi temple mishap : A slab collapse at an under-construction temple gate injured 17 workers. Authorities have launched an inquiry.

: A slab collapse at an under-construction temple gate injured 17 workers. Authorities have launched an inquiry. Lokshahi Din scheduled : The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will hold its citizen grievance redressal day, Lokshahi Din, on September 2.

: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will hold its citizen grievance redressal day, Lokshahi Din, on September 2. Hospital safety audit: An electrical safety audit will be carried out in all civic hospitals and urban public health centers to ensure compliance.

Business and Development

JSR Dynamics expansion : The defense tech firm JSR Dynamics has been allotted 4.62 acres in MIHAN-SEZ, with plans to generate 500 new jobs.

: The defense tech firm JSR Dynamics has been allotted 4.62 acres in MIHAN-SEZ, with plans to generate 500 new jobs. Gold and silver prices rise : Ahead of the festive season, Nagpur has seen a sharp rise in gold and silver rates.

: Ahead of the festive season, Nagpur has seen a sharp rise in gold and silver rates. Spoiled paneer destroyed: Following an FDA raid, 231 kg of spoiled paneer was destroyed and 82 kg of khoya seized from a shop.

Festivals

Ganeshotsav grandeur : Ganesh pandals across Nagpur continue to attract large crowds with their elaborate decorations and themes.

: Ganesh pandals across Nagpur continue to attract large crowds with their elaborate decorations and themes. Mahalaxmi Puja begins : The three-day Mahalaxmi Puja started on August 31, drawing thousands of devotees.

: The three-day Mahalaxmi Puja started on August 31, drawing thousands of devotees. Eco-friendly immersions: NMC’s artificial ponds witnessed over 2,000 idol immersions in just the first 36 hours of Ganeshotsav.

Education