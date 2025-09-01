Published On : Mon, Sep 1st, 2025
Nagpur News Highlights September 1, 2025: Crime Cases, Civic Updates, Festivals, and Business Developments

Here is a roundup of the latest news from Nagpur as of September 1, 2025. From crime incidents and civic developments to festive celebrations and business updates, the city witnessed a mix of events shaping life for residents.

Crime

  • Teenage girl stabbed to death: A 16-year-old schoolgirl was brutally murdered by a minor boy in Ajni on August 29, allegedly over a one-sided love affair. Police arrested the accused and are continuing their investigation.
  • Crypto fraud of ₹1.40 crore: A Nagpur resident became the victim of a massive cryptocurrency investment scam, with police now probing the case.
  • Brother kills brother: Nagpur Rural Police arrested a man accused of killing his younger brother over suspicions of an affair with his wife.

City and Administration

  • RTO flyover to open soon: After a long delay, the much-awaited RTO flyover is set to open in the first week of September.
  • Koradi temple mishap: A slab collapse at an under-construction temple gate injured 17 workers. Authorities have launched an inquiry.
  • Lokshahi Din scheduled: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) will hold its citizen grievance redressal day, Lokshahi Din, on September 2.
  • Hospital safety audit: An electrical safety audit will be carried out in all civic hospitals and urban public health centers to ensure compliance.

Business and Development

  • JSR Dynamics expansion: The defense tech firm JSR Dynamics has been allotted 4.62 acres in MIHAN-SEZ, with plans to generate 500 new jobs.
  • Gold and silver prices rise: Ahead of the festive season, Nagpur has seen a sharp rise in gold and silver rates.
  • Spoiled paneer destroyed: Following an FDA raid, 231 kg of spoiled paneer was destroyed and 82 kg of khoya seized from a shop.

Festivals

  • Ganeshotsav grandeur: Ganesh pandals across Nagpur continue to attract large crowds with their elaborate decorations and themes.
  • Mahalaxmi Puja begins: The three-day Mahalaxmi Puja started on August 31, drawing thousands of devotees.
  • Eco-friendly immersions: NMC’s artificial ponds witnessed over 2,000 idol immersions in just the first 36 hours of Ganeshotsav.

Education

  • IMT Nagpur controversy: Disciplinary action has been initiated after students were allegedly caught smoking banned substances on campus.
  • Modern School takeover: The Sancheti Group has officially taken charge of Modern School in Koradi, signaling a major management change.

