Nagpur News Today: Murder Probe, Arun Gawli Bail, NMC AI Chatbot, Gold Rate & Horoscope

Here’s the full Nagpur news roundup for Saturday, August 30, 2025

Crime and Law

Teenage girl’s murder investigation:

Nagpur Police continue probing the shocking murder of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in the Ajni area. The accused, a minor boy, was arrested soon after the fatal stabbing, which initial reports suggest stemmed from a love affair.

Arun Gawli granted bail:

In a major legal development, the Supreme Court granted bail to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in the 2007 murder case. After 18 years in Nagpur Jail, Gawli is set to walk free.

Weapon seizure in Khaparkheda:

The Crime Branch seized two pistols and seven live cartridges in Khaparkheda and arrested two suspects. Officials estimate the seized weapons and vehicles are worth over ₹4.57 lakh.

Operation Shakti launched:

Nagpur Police have intensified their action against human trafficking with the launch of ‘Operation Shakti’, targeting organized rackets.

City Administration and Development

NMC launches AI Mitra chatbot:

Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) launched AI Mitra, an AI-based chatbot offering citizens round-the-clock access to civic services.

Contractors blacklisted:

The NMC blacklisted two contractors following the theft of official files, citing negligence and misconduct.

Improved connectivity:

The Nagpur-Indore Vande Bharat Express now runs with 16 coaches due to rising demand.

now runs with due to rising demand. Air travel improves as seven new daily flights have been introduced on the Nagpur-Mumbai route.

Social and Education

IMT Nagpur controversy:

A controversy has erupted at IMT Nagpur after students were reportedly caught smoking a banned substance on campus.

Rosetta Elite Club under fire:

Club members raised concerns about poor services and non-functional amenities, demanding immediate corrective action from the management.

OBC groups launch hunger strike:

OBC organizations began a chain hunger strike in Nagpur today opposing the demand for Maratha reservations.

Sports

District badminton tournament:

The Kale Memorial District Badminton Tournament continues at Subhedar Badminton Hall with strong participation from local players.

Nagpur’s hockey pride:

Local hockey talent Irshad Mirza has been selected to play in the Lanka Premier Hockey League, marking a proud moment for the city.

