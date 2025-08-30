Published On : Sat, Aug 30th, 2025
By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Nagpur News Today: Murder Probe, Arun Gawli Bail, NMC AI Chatbot, Gold Rate & Horoscope

Here’s the full Nagpur news roundup for Saturday, August 30, 2025

Crime and Law

Teenage girl’s murder investigation:
Nagpur Police continue probing the shocking murder of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in the Ajni area. The accused, a minor boy, was arrested soon after the fatal stabbing, which initial reports suggest stemmed from a love affair.

Arun Gawli granted bail:
In a major legal development, the Supreme Court granted bail to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in the 2007 murder case. After 18 years in Nagpur Jail, Gawli is set to walk free.

Gold Rate
18 Aug 2025
Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /-
Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /-
Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/-
Platinum ₹ 48,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Weapon seizure in Khaparkheda:
The Crime Branch seized two pistols and seven live cartridges in Khaparkheda and arrested two suspects. Officials estimate the seized weapons and vehicles are worth over ₹4.57 lakh.

Operation Shakti launched:
Nagpur Police have intensified their action against human trafficking with the launch of ‘Operation Shakti’, targeting organized rackets.

City Administration and Development

NMC launches AI Mitra chatbot:
Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) launched AI Mitra, an AI-based chatbot offering citizens round-the-clock access to civic services.

Contractors blacklisted:
The NMC blacklisted two contractors following the theft of official files, citing negligence and misconduct.

Improved connectivity:

  • The Nagpur-Indore Vande Bharat Express now runs with 16 coaches due to rising demand.
  • Air travel improves as seven new daily flights have been introduced on the Nagpur-Mumbai route.

Social and Education

IMT Nagpur controversy:
A controversy has erupted at IMT Nagpur after students were reportedly caught smoking a banned substance on campus.

Rosetta Elite Club under fire:
Club members raised concerns about poor services and non-functional amenities, demanding immediate corrective action from the management.

OBC groups launch hunger strike:
OBC organizations began a chain hunger strike in Nagpur today opposing the demand for Maratha reservations.

Sports

District badminton tournament:
The Kale Memorial District Badminton Tournament continues at Subhedar Badminton Hall with strong participation from local players.

Nagpur’s hockey pride:
Local hockey talent Irshad Mirza has been selected to play in the Lanka Premier Hockey League, marking a proud moment for the city.

Gold Rate in Nagpur (August 30, 2025)

  • 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,630 per gram
  • 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,140 per gram
    (Slight rise from yesterday’s price due to international market trends)

Horoscope Today – Saturday, August 30, 2025

  • Aries (मेष): Good day for finances, avoid unnecessary arguments.
  • Taurus (वृषभ): Focus on family matters, career growth opportunities ahead.
  • Gemini (मिथुन): Travel plans may bring success, keep health in check.
  • Cancer (कर्क): Emotional stability improves, good day for students.
  • Leo (सिंह): Recognition at work, avoid overconfidence.
  • Virgo (कन्या): Strong day for partnerships, health needs attention.
  • Libra (तुला): Harmony in relationships, financial gains possible.
  • Scorpio (वृश्चिक): Handle stress carefully, career progress likely.
  • Sagittarius (धनु): Positive for travel & education, avoid risky investments.
  • Capricorn (मकर): Focus on health and exercise, family support grows.
  • Aquarius (कुंभ): A day of creativity, good chances for networking.
  • Pisces (मीन): Mixed results in career, financial matters improve.
Advertisement
Advertisement