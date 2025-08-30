Nagpur News Today: Murder Probe, Arun Gawli Bail, NMC AI Chatbot, Gold Rate & Horoscope

Here’s the full Nagpur news roundup for Saturday, August 30, 2025
Crime and Law
Teenage girl’s murder investigation:
Nagpur Police continue probing the shocking murder of a 16-year-old schoolgirl in the Ajni area. The accused, a minor boy, was arrested soon after the fatal stabbing, which initial reports suggest stemmed from a love affair.
Arun Gawli granted bail:
In a major legal development, the Supreme Court granted bail to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in the 2007 murder case. After 18 years in Nagpur Jail, Gawli is set to walk free.
Weapon seizure in Khaparkheda:
The Crime Branch seized two pistols and seven live cartridges in Khaparkheda and arrested two suspects. Officials estimate the seized weapons and vehicles are worth over ₹4.57 lakh.
Operation Shakti launched:
Nagpur Police have intensified their action against human trafficking with the launch of ‘Operation Shakti’, targeting organized rackets.
City Administration and Development
NMC launches AI Mitra chatbot:
Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) launched AI Mitra, an AI-based chatbot offering citizens round-the-clock access to civic services.
Contractors blacklisted:
The NMC blacklisted two contractors following the theft of official files, citing negligence and misconduct.
Improved connectivity:
- The Nagpur-Indore Vande Bharat Express now runs with 16 coaches due to rising demand.
- Air travel improves as seven new daily flights have been introduced on the Nagpur-Mumbai route.
Social and Education
IMT Nagpur controversy:
A controversy has erupted at IMT Nagpur after students were reportedly caught smoking a banned substance on campus.
Rosetta Elite Club under fire:
Club members raised concerns about poor services and non-functional amenities, demanding immediate corrective action from the management.
OBC groups launch hunger strike:
OBC organizations began a chain hunger strike in Nagpur today opposing the demand for Maratha reservations.
Sports
District badminton tournament:
The Kale Memorial District Badminton Tournament continues at Subhedar Badminton Hall with strong participation from local players.
Nagpur’s hockey pride:
Local hockey talent Irshad Mirza has been selected to play in the Lanka Premier Hockey League, marking a proud moment for the city.
Gold Rate in Nagpur (August 30, 2025)
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,630 per gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,140 per gram
(Slight rise from yesterday’s price due to international market trends)
Horoscope Today – Saturday, August 30, 2025
- Aries (मेष): Good day for finances, avoid unnecessary arguments.
- Taurus (वृषभ): Focus on family matters, career growth opportunities ahead.
- Gemini (मिथुन): Travel plans may bring success, keep health in check.
- Cancer (कर्क): Emotional stability improves, good day for students.
- Leo (सिंह): Recognition at work, avoid overconfidence.
- Virgo (कन्या): Strong day for partnerships, health needs attention.
- Libra (तुला): Harmony in relationships, financial gains possible.
- Scorpio (वृश्चिक): Handle stress carefully, career progress likely.
- Sagittarius (धनु): Positive for travel & education, avoid risky investments.
- Capricorn (मकर): Focus on health and exercise, family support grows.
- Aquarius (कुंभ): A day of creativity, good chances for networking.
- Pisces (मीन): Mixed results in career, financial matters improve.