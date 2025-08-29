Published On : Fri, Aug 29th, 2025
Nagpur:  The city of Nagpur is buzzing with activity as the Ganesh festival continues with grandeur, alongside major developments in technology, infrastructure, law, and civic life. Here are today’s top updates:

Ganesh Festival

  • Creative Pandal Themes: Ganesh mandals across Nagpur have created pandals inspired by India’s famous pilgrimage sites, including Kedarnath, Jagannath Puri, and Mount Kailash. At Tatya Tope Nagar Nagrik Ganeshotsav Mandal, a massive modak made from oil bottles is drawing attention.
  • Eco-friendly Immersion: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has launched a doorstep idol immersion service with 22 mobile vans to encourage safe and eco-friendly visarjan practices.

Technology & Infrastructure

  • AI for HR: The VIA HRD Forum and NIPM Nagpur Chapter organized a session on “The Rise of AI for HR”, highlighting how artificial intelligence is transforming human resource management.
  • African Animal Safari: Work is progressing on a ₹100-crore African Animal Safari project in Nagpur, expected to boost tourism and provide a new family attraction.
  • Doppler Weather Radar Restored: The Doppler radar at Nagpur Airport is back in service after a month-long breakdown, helping improve weather forecasting for Vidarbha.

Crime & Legal Matters

  • Drug Bust in Wathoda: The Crime Branch seized 55g of MD powder worth ₹8.37 lakh, arresting suspects linked to the narcotics trade.
  • Property Scam Exposed: A fake property scam worth ₹3 crore was busted, leading to the arrest of five people.
  • Operation Shakti: Nagpur Police launched an AI-powered initiative to fight human trafficking and also booked 25 parents for allowing underage children to drive.
  • Arun Gawli Granted Bail: Underworld don Arun Gawli has been granted bail after spending 18 years in prison in connection with a 2007 murder case.
  • High Court Appointments: Four lawyers from Nagpur have been recommended for appointment as Additional Justices of the Bombay High Court.

 Civic & Local Updates

  • Heavy Rain Warning: The IMD has issued a moderate-to-heavy rainfall alert for Nagpur and surrounding Vidarbha regions.
  • Nazul Amnesty Scheme Extended: The Nazul land amnesty scheme has been extended, providing relief to many families awaiting land regularization.
  • Civic Works Boost: A fund of ₹18 crore has been approved for various civic works in Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’s constituency.

Gold Rate in Nagpur (August 29, 2025)

  • 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,785 per gram
  • 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,310 per gram
    (Rates may vary by market fluctuations)

Horoscope – August 29, 2025

  • Aries (मेष): Opportunities in career growth; avoid impulsive spending.
  • Taurus (वृषभ): Financial stability improves; focus on health.
  • Gemini (मिथुन): Communication skills bring success; be cautious with partnerships.
  • Cancer (कर्क): Family matters take priority; property gains possible.
  • Leo (सिंह): Recognition at work; time to showcase leadership.
  • Virgo (कन्या): Travel plans may bring profit; focus on fitness.
  • Libra (तुला): Balanced approach needed; good day for creative work.
  • Scorpio (वृश्चिक): Sudden expenses possible; maintain patience in relationships.
  • Sagittarius (धनु): Positive news in business; luck favors you.
  • Capricorn (मकर): Hard work brings rewards; take care of mental health.
  • Aquarius (कुंभ): Social connections strengthen; opportunities for collaborations.
  • Pisces (मीन): Good day for investments; spiritual activities bring peace.

 

