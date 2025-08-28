Nagpur Ganesh Festival 2025: Puri Ganesh Targets Government with Operation Sindoor Theme

Nagpur: The iconic “Puri ke Ganesh” installation in Panchpaoli has once again become the talk of the city this Ganeshotsav. True to its tradition, the Chandrashekhar Azad Ganeshotsav Mandal used this year’s theme to spotlight government policies and pressing social concerns.

On Thursday, the Ganesh idol was unveiled on Nandgiri Road — this time depicted as a humble farmer. Symbolic effigies and message boards surrounding the idol raised sharp questions on government actions and farmer distress.

Glimpses from the Past

This unique tradition began 67 years ago, initiated by social activist Gulab Puri, and has since become a hallmark of satire-driven installations. Over the decades, the mandal has used its platform to critique political decisions, making the pandal both popular and controversial.

This Year’s Highlights

Operation Sindoor Mockery: A board targeted the government’s handling of the issue.

A board targeted the government’s handling of the issue. Farmer Loan Waivers: The idol’s farmer attire underlined rural distress.

The idol’s farmer attire underlined rural distress. Symbolic Effigies: Former US President Donald Trump with the message: “You stopped Operation Sindoor, will you now run the country, Trump?”

A mannequin in a Modi jacket , captioned: “India’s leading mute spectator.”

Big Banner: Featuring Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and CM Devendra Fadnavis with the line: “Stop the farce of Vidarbha’s welfare.”

Controversial Legacy

The Puri Ganesh installation has often landed in disputes:

2005: Received court approval after repeated police seizures.

Received court approval after repeated police seizures. 2010: Stirred controversy with effigies of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh.

Stirred controversy with effigies of Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. 2019: Raised questions on PM Modi’s ₹15 lakh promise.

Raised questions on PM Modi’s ₹15 lakh promise. 2021: Highlighted bodies floating in rivers during the COVID crisis.

Highlighted bodies floating in rivers during the COVID crisis. 2022: Police locked the pandal; idol immersion was delayed.

Beyond devotion, the installation has consistently sought to raise awareness on social and political issues, making it a hub of debate, support, and controversy every year.