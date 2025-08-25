Here are the latest updates from Nagpur for Monday, August 25, 2025. From the colorful celebrations of the Marbat festival to new NMC recruitment drives, key crime busts, and important city infrastructure updates, here’s a quick look at what’s making news. Plus, check today’s gold rate in Nagpur and your daily horoscope.

Top Headlines

Supriya Sule’s remarks spark row : Her comment on “non-veg food being acceptable to Pandurang” triggered political controversy.

: Her comment on “non-veg food being acceptable to Pandurang” triggered political controversy. Marbat festival celebrated : Nagpurians marked the age-old tradition with effigy burnings symbolizing social ills.

: Nagpurians marked the age-old tradition with effigy burnings symbolizing social ills. NMC recruitment : 174 vacant posts to be filled in upcoming hiring drive.

: 174 vacant posts to be filled in upcoming hiring drive. Engineer suspended : Delay in contractor payments leads to suspension of a deputy engineer.

: Delay in contractor payments leads to suspension of a deputy engineer. Four new gardens : NMC to develop theme-based gardens across Nagpur.

: NMC to develop theme-based gardens across Nagpur. Heavy rain alert : IMD warns of strong monsoon showers over Nagpur & Vidarbha.

: IMD warns of strong monsoon showers over Nagpur & Vidarbha. Tulshibagh power cut : 3-hour shutdown for repairs ahead of Ganesh festival.

: 3-hour shutdown for repairs ahead of Ganesh festival. EV toll exemption: Electric vehicle owners enjoy toll-free rides on Samruddhi Expressway.

Crime & Incidents

UP murderers caught : Nagpur Crime Branch nabs most wanted criminals.

: Nagpur Crime Branch nabs most wanted criminals. Major ganja haul : 21.4 kg worth ₹2.75 lakh seized in Kamptee.

: 21.4 kg worth ₹2.75 lakh seized in Kamptee. Sex racket busted : Police raid at Icon Spa, Rana Pratap Nagar.

: Police raid at Icon Spa, Rana Pratap Nagar. Property fraud : Businessman cheated of ₹3 crore in land scam.

: Businessman cheated of ₹3 crore in land scam. Illegal bar raid : Three women rescued in Kalamna.

: Three women rescued in Kalamna. ID scam update: Bail granted to Dy Dir (Edn) Wanjari in Shalarth case.

Sports & Festivals

Nagpur hockey player : Irshad Mirza to play in Lanka Premier Hockey League.

: Irshad Mirza to play in Lanka Premier Hockey League. Chess champions : Vritika Krushna Game & Shaunak Badole win state U-15 titles.

: Vritika Krushna Game & Shaunak Badole win state U-15 titles. Futsal event: DPS MIHAN hosted Pro Vice Chairperson Cup.

Gold Rate in Nagpur (August 25, 2025)

22K Gold: ₹5,700 / gram

₹5,700 / gram 24K Gold: ₹6,215 / gram

Horoscope Summary – August 25, 2025

Aries: Good day for career growth. Avoid overspending.

Good day for career growth. Avoid overspending. Taurus: Family harmony improves; keep an eye on health.

Family harmony improves; keep an eye on health. Gemini: Creative ideas bring opportunities; stay focused.

Creative ideas bring opportunities; stay focused. Cancer: Emotional balance needed; property matters favorable.

Emotional balance needed; property matters favorable. Leo: Financial gains likely; avoid unnecessary conflicts.

Financial gains likely; avoid unnecessary conflicts. Virgo: Productivity increases; maintain work-life balance.

Productivity increases; maintain work-life balance. Libra: A surprise opportunity arises; travel indicated.

A surprise opportunity arises; travel indicated. Scorpio: Mixed day, avoid arguments, focus on investments.

Mixed day, avoid arguments, focus on investments. Sagittarius: Networking helps; stay cautious in partnerships.

Networking helps; stay cautious in partnerships. Capricorn: Strong results at work; personal life stable.

Strong results at work; personal life stable. Aquarius: Luck supports finances; relationships bring joy.

Luck supports finances; relationships bring joy. Pisces: Good day for studies; avoid financial risks.