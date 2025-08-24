Supriya Sule Says ‘My Non-Veg Food Acceptable to Pandurang’, Sparks Controversy

A fresh political controversy has erupted in Maharashtra after NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule made remarks about her non-vegetarian food habits while referring to her faith in Lord Pandurang.

Reacting to her statement, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he would not comment directly but added, “I will not respond to this. The Warkari devotees themselves will answer her.” He emphasized that the Warkari community, which worships Lord Pandurang, follows a tradition of non-violence and vegetarianism.

“My non-veg food is acceptable to my Pandurang” – Supriya Sule

Speaking at an event, Sule said she does not like to engage in negative talk as she firmly believes in Lord Ramkrishna Hari and Lord Pandurang. “I don’t wear the Tulsi mala because I sometimes eat non-vegetarian food, unlike others who lie about it. My non-vegetarian food is acceptable to my Pandurang—so what problem do you have?” she remarked.

Sule further clarified that both her parents and in-laws also eat non-vegetarian food, and they do so with their own money, without borrowing from anyone. “If we eat, we eat openly. Once I had non-veg food somewhere and suddenly it became a big issue. Did I commit a sin by eating it? If I eat non-veg, I eat it openly—that’s why I don’t wear a Tulsi mala,” she said.

BJP Leader Nitesh Rane Slams Sule

BJP MLA Nitesh Rane also hit out at Sule, questioning why her comments always target Hindu traditions. “If Supriya Tai really wants to make statements, why only about Hinduism? Does she have the courage to speak about festivals of other religions? Why only target our gods and our traditions? If she dares to speak about another religion, she will realize the consequences of such remarks. Repeated attacks on Sanatan Dharma are completely unacceptable,” Rane said.

The remarks have triggered sharp political debate, with many alleging that Sule’s comments were disrespectful to Hindu beliefs, while her supporters argue that she was only defending her personal choices.