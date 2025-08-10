Advertisement



Nagpur: The city witnessed a mix of tragic incidents, civic developments, and cultural updates today. A slab collapse at the under-construction gate of Koradi Mandir injured 17 workers, while preparations are underway for Independence Day celebrations with Sitabuldi Fort set to open for visitors. From EV expansion to cricket selections and cultural controversies, here are the top stories shaping Nagpur this Sunday.

Top Stories

Koradi Mandir Accident: A major accident at the Koradi Mandir premises saw a slab collapse injuring 17 workers, three critically. Police, fire brigade, and NDRF teams are conducting rescue operations.

The Indian Army will open Sitabuldi Fort to the public on Independence Day, August 15, 2025.

Other News

Gold Rate 08 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,01,800 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 94,700/- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,800/- Platinum ₹ 46,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Tekdi Road Memorial: Administrative approval granted for the Tekdi Road war memorial project.

Nagpur's EV count nears 78,000; NMC to install 11 more charging stations.

Property sale reporting gaps flagged.

A dump truck killed two "kawariyas" (pilgrims) in Seoni.

Crime Branch nabbed a gang member in an extortion case.

Court directs State CID to probe roles of two police officers and others in Maloo-Sarda case.

NMC's Tricolour bike rally sees large turnout.

'Khalid Ka Shivaji' sparks historical distortion debate; Vidarbha footage emerges.

Over 20,000 ad displays removed by NMC in 7 months.

Four Vidarbha players selected for Central Zone cricket squad; Wadkar excluded.

Only 19 days left, NMC yet to announce mandal permissions.

Vidhan Bhavan expansion impacts ₹48-crore redevelopment plan.

Chitar Oli artisans reject PoP, craft eco-friendly idols.

Four teenage police aspirants killed in Gadchiroli; two airlifted to Nagpur.

PM Modi to flag off Ajni–Pune Vande Bharat Express on Sunday.

Gold Rate Today (Nagpur):

22K: ₹5,555 per gram

24K: ₹6,065 per gram

