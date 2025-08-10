Advertisement
Nagpur: The city witnessed a mix of tragic incidents, civic developments, and cultural updates today. A slab collapse at the under-construction gate of Koradi Mandir injured 17 workers, while preparations are underway for Independence Day celebrations with Sitabuldi Fort set to open for visitors. From EV expansion to cricket selections and cultural controversies, here are the top stories shaping Nagpur this Sunday.
Top Stories
- Koradi Mandir Accident: A major accident at the Koradi Mandir premises saw a slab collapse injuring 17 workers, three critically. Police, fire brigade, and NDRF teams are conducting rescue operations.
- Sitabuldi Fort Opening: The Indian Army will open Sitabuldi Fort to the public on Independence Day, August 15, 2025.
Other News
- Tekdi Road Memorial: Administrative approval granted for the Tekdi Road war memorial project.
- EV Growth: Nagpur’s EV count nears 78,000; NMC to install 11 more charging stations.
- I-T Department Findings: Property sale reporting gaps flagged.
- Seoni Tragedy: A dump truck killed two “kawariyas” (pilgrims) in Seoni.
- Sheikhu Gang Arrest: Crime Branch nabbed a gang member in an extortion case.
- CID Probe Ordered: Court directs State CID to probe roles of two police officers and others in Maloo-Sarda case.
- Patriotic Rally: NMC’s Tricolour bike rally sees large turnout.
- Play Controversy: ‘Khalid Ka Shivaji’ sparks historical distortion debate; Vidarbha footage emerges.
- Illegal Hoarding Removal: Over 20,000 ad displays removed by NMC in 7 months.
- Sports: Four Vidarbha players selected for Central Zone cricket squad; Wadkar excluded.
- Ganeshotsav Permissions Pending: Only 19 days left, NMC yet to announce mandal permissions.
- Zero Mile Project Delay: Vidhan Bhavan expansion impacts ₹48-crore redevelopment plan.
- Clay Idol Tradition: Chitar Oli artisans reject PoP, craft eco-friendly idols.
- Highway Hit-and-Run: Four teenage police aspirants killed in Gadchiroli; two airlifted to Nagpur.
- Vande Bharat Launch: PM Modi to flag off Ajni–Pune Vande Bharat Express on Sunday.
