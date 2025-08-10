Dowry Harassment Case Registered Against Doctor Family in Dhantoli, Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Nagpur’s Dhantoli Police have booked three members of a doctor family for allegedly harassing their daughter-in-law over dowry demands.

The accused are identified as Dr. Saphalatha Ambatkar (58), her husband Dr. Yashwant Ambatkar (60), and their son Dr. Suyash Ambatkar (32) — all residents of Mile Stone Park near Dhantoli Garden.

The complainant, Dr. Megha, also a medical professional, told police that she married Dr. Suyash on August 13, 2024. Soon after the marriage, she alleges, Dr. Suyash began pressuring her to both work and bring a car from her parents.

Dr. Megha’s father eventually purchased a car, but Dr. Suyash allegedly expressed dissatisfaction because the vehicle was not registered in his name. She claims this led to continued harassment.

When her father approached Dr. Yashwant seeking intervention, he was allegedly abused. Dr. Megha further alleged that her mother-in-law, Dr. Saphalatha, pressured her to file for divorce and accused her of falsely implicating Suyash.

After initial attempts at resolution through the Bharosa Cell failed, Dr. Megha lodged a formal complaint with Dhantoli Police. A case under relevant provisions of dowry harassment laws has been registered against her husband and in-laws.

WPI Anamika Mirzapure confirmed that the case is under investigation and further action will be taken after evidence is collected.