Nagpur New Guideline : Shops to open till 8 pm, Restaurent upto 11 pm

Nagpur: Looking at the current positivity rate and percentages of Oxygen Bed occupancy Nagpur District is still fulfilling the criteria to be in level 1 thus District Disaster Management Authority, Nagpur in its meeting has decided to allow more relaxation for various activities in the district.

Ravindra Thakare, Collector & District Magistrate, Nagpur hereby issue the order allowing relaxation to the following activities.

The said order will remain in force throughout the Nagpur District (Excluding the area of Nagpur Municipal Corporation, Nagpur) from 7.00 am on 21st June, 2021 till 07.00 am of 28th June 2021.

Timings for shops/ establishments dealing with Essential Items, Non- Essential Items has been given permission to be open till 8 pm

-Malls/ Theatres (Multiplex as well as Single Screen) / Natyagriha etc are allowed to be functional till 8 pm with 50 % capacity

-The timings of Restaurants has been increased up till 11 pm with 50% capacity

-Public Places/ Open grounds/walk/Cycling allowed from 5 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 9 pm

-Opening of Private Offices and Offices Attendance- Including government offices & private if allowed) Sports (including Gymnasium) are allowed to function regularly

-Sports including gymnasium are allowed to function from 5 am to 9 am and 5 pm to 9 pm (both indoor and outdoor)

-Gathering (Social/Cultural/Entertainment) allowed with 50% capacity or 100 persons whichever is less

-Marriages allowed with 50% capacity or 100 persons whichever is less

-Funerals allowed for maximum 50 people

-Libraries, reading rooms study rooms allowed till 8 pm

-Restaurants and Bar in Shopping Mall allowed till 1 pm with 50% of total capacity

-Gorewada Jungle Safari allowed till 8 pm

-Coaching classes will be functional regularly (20 students in a bath or 50% of total capacity whichever is less

Meanwhile Schools, Colleges and other educational Institutes, religious places, swimming pools will be remain closed until further orders.