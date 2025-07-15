Nagpur Nagrik Rugnalaya land granted to Aabaji Thatte Seva Sanstha

Advertisement



Nagpur: The issue of land of Nagpur Nagrik Sahakari Rugnalaya is finally resolved. Dr Aabaji Thatte Seva and Anusandhan Sanstha that runs National Cancer Institute (NCI) won the bid. Now, it will set up a multi-speciality hospital on this land.

Acting on the directions of Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court, a committee under the headship of Chairman of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) comprising noted physicians of the city was constituted and 3-month time was granted for selecting charitable organisation for development of hospital. The Committee was to decide the contours of the bid document, finalise pre-bid price and scrutinise bids. The tendering process was conducted as per the recommendations of the committee.

The committee had chosen the bid of Dr Aabaji Thatte Seva and Anusandhan Sanstha that secured 95.10 marks out of 100 in Quality and Cost Based Selection (QCBS) mechanism. As per the recommendations of selection committee, NIT Chairman has allotted the land admeasuring 62,888 sq ft to Dr Aabaji Thatte Research Centre for the development of multi-speciality and super speciality hospital at Mouza Lendra, Khasra Number 142/2.

Maharashtra Government had finalised a committee of experts under presidentship of Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) Chairman to finalise the policy for auctioning land of erstwhile Nagpur Nagrik Sahakari Rugnalaya on North Ambazari Road. Besides that, State had also notified 25 per cent concession in upfront premium to be payable on lease of land in a bid to sweeten the offer for prospective charitable organisations for establishment of a hospital.