Maha to enact tough anti-conversion law during Winter Session in Nagpur

Advertisement



Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government will bring a tough law to prevent religious conversions in the Winter Session of the Legislature in Nagpur and its provisions will be more stringent than similar legislations existing in other states, Minister Pankaj Bhoyar has said, reported a news agency.

Speaking in the Legislative Council on Monday, the Minister of State for Home (Rural) noted Maharashtra will be the 11th Indian State to come up with such a law.

Gold Rate 15 july 2025 Gold 24 KT 98,200 /- Gold 22 KT 91,300 /- Silver/Kg 1,12,500/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

“A panel has been formed under the Director General of Police to frame a law (against religious conversions) that will be stricter than the rest of the 10 states. A report (on the issue drafted by DGP) has been submitted and the law will be passed in the coming winter session in Nagpur,” he told the House.

The Winter Session of the State Legislature is usually held in December in Nagpur, the Second Capital of Maharashtra.

Raising the issue of forced conversion in the State, Shiv Sena leader and nominated MLC Manisha Kayande alleged a pregnant woman committed suicide in Sangli district of western Maharashtra as she was under pressure from in-laws to change her religion.

There was a fight in a Pune-based family over the issue of religious conversion and cross FIRs were filed over the matter, she said.

Kayande pointed out that 10 states, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand and Uttarakhand, have their own anti-conversion law.

The MLC asked whether Maharashtra’s Mahayuti Government will bring an anti-conversion law like these 10 states, to which the minister replied in the affirmative.

Last week, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also said a strict law to prevent religious conversions will be enacted in the State.

Replying to a debate on the issue in the State Assembly, Bawankule had said he would speak to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on how to bring an anti-conversion law with stringent provisions.

Maharashtra Government plans to reduce age of juvenile offenders in drug cases to 16: CM

Meanwhile, The Maharashtra Government is mulling lowering the legal age for defining ‘juvenile’ in drug-related cases to 16, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday and noted minors are being increasingly used for narcotics peddling to exploit legal loopholes.

The State Government will amend relevant laws to plug legal loopholes and prevent minors from getting into drug peddling, Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, told the Assembly.