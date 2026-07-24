Nagpur Murder Case: Woman Accused Arrested After Four Years

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Nagpur: The Nagpur Crime Branch Unit-3 has arrested the main woman accused who had been absconding for nearly four years in connection with a 2022 murder case registered at Kalamna Police Station.

According to police, the woman had been on the run since the incident and was recently traced to the Lava area, where Crime Branch officials laid a trap and took her into custody.

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The case was originally registered in 2022 under charges including murder and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, based on a complaint lodged by the woman herself. During the investigation and subsequent trial, the court found the woman accused and the victim’s father guilty, while acquitting four other accused.

The victim’s father was sentenced to life imprisonment by the court. However, the woman accused had allegedly fled to another state after the crime and remained out of police reach for several years.

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Following her arrest, the accused underwent a medical examination before being handed over to Kalamna Police for further legal proceedings.

Police said further investigation into the case will continue in accordance with the court’s directions.

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