Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Sep 5th, 2020

    Nagpur Municipal Corporation, RSS jointly launches ‘Mission Vishwas’ to help combat COVID-19

    Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in association with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s Lok Kalyan Samiti has launched ‘Mission Vishwas’ in Nagpur, to counsel COVID-19 patients and trace their contacts.

    The newly launched programme aims to get the maximum number of people tested for COVID-19.

    “We contact positive patients, trace their contacts and advise them to get tested. Our aim is to get the maximum number of people tested for COVID-19. We have trained volunteers to counsel people tested positive for the virus. We will also take care of their non-medical needs,” said the head of ‘Mission Vishwas’, Nagpur.

    According to the Union Health Ministry on Saturday, Maharashtra continuous to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,11,325 active cases.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Tabligi Jamat Members from Russia and Kyrgystan discharged by Sessions Court
    Tabligi Jamat Members from Russia and Kyrgystan discharged by Sessions Court
    कारपोरेट कंपनी यांनी कोरोनावर नियंत्रण करायला मदत करावी : आयुक्त
    कारपोरेट कंपनी यांनी कोरोनावर नियंत्रण करायला मदत करावी : आयुक्त
    Nagpur Police: करोनाने एकाच दिवशी चार पोलिसांचा मृत्यू; नागपूर हादरलं
    Nagpur Police: करोनाने एकाच दिवशी चार पोलिसांचा मृत्यू; नागपूर हादरलं
    Nagpur Municipal Corporation, RSS jointly launches ‘Mission Vishwas’ to help combat COVID-19
    Nagpur Municipal Corporation, RSS jointly launches ‘Mission Vishwas’ to help combat COVID-19
    Covid-19: Nagpur clocks 1741 fresh cases, tally close to 40k mark
    Covid-19: Nagpur clocks 1741 fresh cases, tally close to 40k mark
    VIA Agro & Rural Development forum organized a webinar on how to make FPC/FPO for the welfare of farmers of Vidarbha
    VIA Agro & Rural Development forum organized a webinar on how to make FPC/FPO for the welfare of farmers of Vidarbha
    मनपा का बजट तीसरे सप्ताह में
    मनपा का बजट तीसरे सप्ताह में
    Absconding NDPS accused nabbed by Pachpaoli cops
    Absconding NDPS accused nabbed by Pachpaoli cops
    Horse-mounted unit, SIT for Nagpur Police, says Home Minister Deshmukh
    Horse-mounted unit, SIT for Nagpur Police, says Home Minister Deshmukh
    Passengers to get sanitizers, soaps, masks through vending machines at Nagpur Stn
    Passengers to get sanitizers, soaps, masks through vending machines at Nagpur Stn
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145