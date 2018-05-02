Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Sep 5th, 2020

    Covid-19: Nagpur clocks 1741 fresh cases, tally close to 40k mark


    Nagpur: The district continues to witness a rampant surge in novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) positive cases making things more difficult for both health workers and civic administration. The Second Capital of the State on Saturday registered 1741 new corona cases taking the cumulative number of cases to 38139.

    With 45 patients succumbing to the infection, the toll has soared to 1261. From the total deaths 963 deaths from the city and 180 from rural and rest 118 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

    After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 11,421 including 7027 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

    On Saturday, 1347 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 25457 (including 13131 home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 66.75%.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Nagpur Municipal Corporation, RSS jointly launches ‘Mission Vishwas’ to help combat COVID-19
    Nagpur Municipal Corporation, RSS jointly launches ‘Mission Vishwas’ to help combat COVID-19
    Covid-19: Nagpur clocks 1741 fresh cases, tally close to 40k mark
    Covid-19: Nagpur clocks 1741 fresh cases, tally close to 40k mark
    VIA Agro & Rural Development forum organized a webinar on how to make FPC/FPO for the welfare of farmers of Vidarbha
    VIA Agro & Rural Development forum organized a webinar on how to make FPC/FPO for the welfare of farmers of Vidarbha
    मनपा का बजट तीसरे सप्ताह में
    मनपा का बजट तीसरे सप्ताह में
    Absconding NDPS accused nabbed by Pachpaoli cops
    Absconding NDPS accused nabbed by Pachpaoli cops
    Horse-mounted unit, SIT for Nagpur Police, says Home Minister Deshmukh
    Horse-mounted unit, SIT for Nagpur Police, says Home Minister Deshmukh
    Passengers to get sanitizers, soaps, masks through vending machines at Nagpur Stn
    Passengers to get sanitizers, soaps, masks through vending machines at Nagpur Stn
    Vinaykarao Duttatray Lokhande passed away today
    Vinaykarao Duttatray Lokhande passed away today
    Trickster robs Varsha Printing Inks Co owner of Rs 3.87 lakh in MIDC
    Trickster robs Varsha Printing Inks Co owner of Rs 3.87 lakh in MIDC
    In a first, Home Minister along with cops bid farewell to outgoing CP Upadhyay
    In a first, Home Minister along with cops bid farewell to outgoing CP Upadhyay
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145