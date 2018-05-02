Covid-19: Nagpur clocks 1741 fresh cases, tally close to 40k mark



Nagpur: The district continues to witness a rampant surge in novel Corona Virus (Covid-19) positive cases making things more difficult for both health workers and civic administration. The Second Capital of the State on Saturday registered 1741 new corona cases taking the cumulative number of cases to 38139.

With 45 patients succumbing to the infection, the toll has soared to 1261. From the total deaths 963 deaths from the city and 180 from rural and rest 118 from out of Nagpur, an official release stated.

After the fresh updates, the total active cases are 11,421 including 7027 asymptomatic cases advised for home isolation.

On Saturday, 1347 persons became free of the virus borne disease taking the cumulative number of recovered cases to 25457 (including 13131 home isolation recoveries). The recovery rate in Nagpur district is at 66.75%.