Ambazari Park to Come Under Nagpur Municipal Corporation; Guardian Minister Issues Directive

Nagpur: Ambazari Park will now be transferred from the control of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). The decision came during the District Planning Committee (DPC) meeting, where Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule directed NMC officials to take charge of the park and reopen it for the public at the earliest.

During the meeting, several civic and developmental issues of Nagpur city were raised by legislators. It was revealed that a fund of ₹10 crore meant for the development of the hockey ground on Amravati Road has been lying unused due to disputes between organizations. Bawankule suggested resolving the matter and utilizing the fund for development work without further delay.

Highlighting the city’s rapid expansion into adjoining metropolitan areas, Bawankule pointed out that while NMC runs its own city bus service, the Nagpur Metropolitan Region Development Authority (NMRDA) should also plan to introduce a bus service for the metropolitan region. He instructed NMRDA to prepare a proposal for the same.

Legislator Vikas Thakre raised the issue of encroachments on land belonging to the Agriculture College. In response, Bawankule assured that he would hold discussions with the Agriculture Minister to find a solution. He further suggested that municipal councils and nagar panchayats should review land records around their areas and clear encroachments.

Legislator Dattke highlighted the problem of non-functional CCTV cameras across the city. Addressing the concern, Bawankule directed that defunct CCTV cameras in sensitive zones be reactivated and new cameras installed to enhance surveillance.