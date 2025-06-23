Nagpur Mourns AI171 Crash Victims Yasha Kamdar, Son Rudra, and Raksha Modha

Advertisement



Nagpur: A solemn prayer meeting was held in Nagpur on Saturday, June 21, to pay tribute to Yasha Kamdar, her two-year-old son Rudra, and mother-in-law Raksha Modha, all three of whom lost their lives in the tragic Air India Flight AI171 crash in Ahmedabad on June 12. The event, held at Naivedyam Estoria on Kalamna Road, was organized by the Kamdar family to pray for the peace of the departed souls.

Prominent figures, including East Nagpur MLA Krishna Khopade, BJP leader Jayprakash Gupta, and members of the Saurashtra Dasha Shrimali Vanik Sangh — such as President Vipul Kothari, vice presidents Jitesh Godha and Vipin Kamdar, and secretary Jinendra Badani — attended the ceremony. Representatives from the Vardhaman Sthanakvasi Jain Sangh, including Bharat Batavia, Nitin Khara, Rajendra Kamdar, and Dilip Kamdar, also offered condolences. Yasha’s parents Manish and Beena Kamdar, along with her brother Kashish Kamdar, were present alongside grieving relatives.

Gold Rate 17 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Yasha, originally from Queta Colony in Nagpur, was travelling to London with her son and mother-in-law to attend a condolence function. The trio was aboard Air India Flight AI171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which tragically crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, slamming into a college hostel building in the Meghani Nagar area.

Yasha’s father, Manish Kamdar, expressed deep grief over the incident, revealing that immigration officials at Ahmedabad Airport had delayed their boarding over documentation for the child, reportedly demanding a bribe. The family’s legal team is expected to approach the authorities with a formal complaint.

The crash resulted in the death of 241 passengers, with only one survivor. At least 39 people on the ground also lost their lives, pushing the total death toll above 280. The aircraft reportedly issued a Mayday call before descending sharply and crashing just 36 seconds after takeoff.

Ongoing Investigations:

DNA identification has helped authorities hand over over 210 bodies to their families. Among the deceased were several high-profile individuals, including former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, whose remains were confirmed via DNA tests.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has ordered a high-level inquiry into the crash, involving officials from DGCA, Air India, and Boeing. Rescue operations included teams from NDRF, CISF, and local emergency units.