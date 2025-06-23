Nagpur Hosts First-Ever Pickleball League as Gondwana Club 2025 Season Kicks Off in Style

Advertisement



Nagpur — The Gondwana Club Pickleball League 2025 was officially launched with a grand opening ceremony on June 21, marking a historic moment as Nagpur hosts its first-ever organized pickleball league.

The league was inaugurated by Hon. President Mr. Jatin Kale, alongside Treasurer Mr. Parth Majumdar, Committee Members Mr. Abhishek Thakur and Mrs. Priyam Daga, team owners, and enthusiastic club members.

Gold Rate 17 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The league features 8 dynamic teams, each owned by prominent personalities from the city, and will feature matches in singles, doubles, and mixed formats.

Participating Teams and Their Owners:

Gondwana Royals – Mr. Vaibhav Rai SDS Pickle Pros – Mr. Sharad Agrawal & Mr. Vedant Agrawal STHIRA Titans – Mr. Atul Tajpuriya Backhand Bandits – Mr. Mihir Shah Dink & Drive – Mr. Manoj Purohit & Mr. Amit Budhraja Halff Time Trailblazers – Mr. Samir Kolte Pickle Warriors – Mr. Kiran Anchalwar & Mrs. Nikita Pedgaonkar Doshi Nagpur Mavericks – Mr. Owamir Afzal

Inaugural Matches:

Dink & Drive vs. SDS Pickle Pros :

Dink & Drive emerged victorious in a thrilling opener.

Gondwana Royals vs. Nagpur Mavericks:

Match postponed due to rain, rescheduled for the following day.

The Gondwana Club aims to make pickleball a mainstream sport in the city, offering a vibrant platform for local talent and fostering a sense of sporting community.

With high-energy matches, skilled athletes, and enthusiastic support, the league promises weeks of electrifying action and sportsmanship in the heart of Nagpur.