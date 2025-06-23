Nagpur Metro Phase 2 Expansion Set to Reach Kanhan as MahaMetro Clearance Nears

Advertisement



Nagpur — The Nagpur Metro Phase 2 project is gearing up for a crucial milestone with the proposed 1.3 km extension from Automotive Square to Kanhan village nearing final clearance from Maharashtra’s top administration. The plan, which includes a 500-metre steel viaduct over the Kanhan River, is expected to be formally presented to the state’s chief secretary next month, according to a Times of India report.

The extension, part of the Kamptee corridor, was submitted to the state government in April. MahaMetro officials will soon brief senior government departments and the chief secretary in a high-level review meeting before final state approval is granted.

Once approved, this expansion will increase the total Phase 2 network length to over 45 km and raise the number of stations on the Kamptee route from 12 to 13.

A senior MahaMetro official highlighted the project’s significance:

“This is a strategic extension that will boost last-mile connectivity for thousands of residents in the Kanhan area. It’s crucial that all planning and technical parameters are clearly communicated to policymakers.”

Key Project Details:

Extension length: 1.3 km

Estimated cost: ₹300 crore

Viaduct: 500m steel bridge over Kanhan River

New station: Kanhan

Total stations on route post-expansion: 13

The project is expected to ease traffic congestion in north Nagpur and improve public transport access for peripheral communities.

Once it receives state approval, the proposal will be sent to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) for final central clearance, which is anticipated within a few months.

Meanwhile, construction across Phase 2 continues steadily. Stations including Lok Vihar, Pili Nadi, and Kamptee Police Station are in various stages of completion. Lok Vihar station is on track for commissioning by November 2025.

Land acquisition work for Phase 2 is reportedly over 90% complete.