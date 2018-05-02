Nagpur Mom’s Club completes 14,000 members in city

Nagpur Moms Club is an online support page for mothers, mothers-to-be, mompreneuers and women on Facebook and Instagram co-founded by four young and energetic mothers from Nagpur namely, Anisha Agarwal, Apeksha Kongovi Munde, Nikita Bembi and Ritu Kukreja. Today we stand at an astounding 14000 members consisting of women only.

NagMo has Served as a platform for many women for their business, personal stage and activities in numerous times. They have a very famous expert panel where top experts from health sector, consultants, educators guide and discuss problem faced by women thus counselling and guiding them in solving their queries and problems.They have previously Conducted many on ground activities like flash mob,seminars,flea markets,festive programmes,charitable events that have included children of various age groups, mothers to be and women in general.

During this pandemic, #NagMo is humbled to be a philanthropic contributor towards many Covid Warriors such as Animal Activists, Doctors, Media and recently towards Nagpur Photographers Press Association. They have provided immunity booster kits and food kits respectively.

