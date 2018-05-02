Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Inter-state travel from Maharashtra remains banned with exceptions

    Nagpur/Mumbai: Inter-state travel by road, air and trains from Maharashtra will remain prohibited in the latest phase of the lockdown until June 30 with exceptions being made for migrant workers, stranded people and ‘Shramik’ special trains, as per the latest guidelines issued on Sunday.

    Announcing the extension of the lockdown, which it called the “Mission Begin Again”, the state government has granted a slew of relaxations in the form of reopening of all markets, market areas and shops, except malls, from June 5 on the odd-even basis in non-containment zones.

    However, religious places, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will continue to remain closed.

    “Inter-state road movement as well as air, train and metro travel will continue to remain prohibited in Maharashtra, except the travel of migrant workers, stranded persons and Shramik special trains,” as per the guidelines.

    Plying of buses within and outside Maharashtra will not be allowed in Red zones and in containment zones. However, intra-district plying of buses is allowed in remaining parts of the state, the guidelines said.

