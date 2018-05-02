Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Civil Engineers protest as NMC starts layoffs amid lockdown

    Nagpur: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has snapped the work contract of as many as 56 Civil Engineers on the pretext of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) crisis. Following this, all the engineers staged a peaceful demonstration against the NMC on Monday.

    On May 27, 2019, the NMC had hired all the engineers on the contract basis. However, amid lockdown crises the NMC initiated mass layoff process under the same the contracts of 56 employees were diluted. To express their anguish, the engineers staged a peaceful demonstration while maintaining the social distancing norms at NMC premises.

