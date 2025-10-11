Nagpur MLC Sandip Joshi files nomination to fight MOA elections

Nagpur: Convener of Khasdar Krida Mahotsav and MLC Sandip Joshi, who recently became the President of Maharashtra State Basketball Association (MSBA), will fight the elections of Maharashtra Olympic Association (MOA). The annual general body meeting and elections of the MOA are slated to take place in Mumbai on November 2.

Representing MSBA, Sandip Joshi has filed his nomination for the post of Senior Vice President in the MOA elections. In July this year, Joshi became Nagpur’s first basketball official to become the President of MSBA in its 68-year history. The President of Nagpur District Basketball Association (NDBA), Joshi, has been nominated by the MSBA to attend the MOA AGM and elections.

With his nomination, Joshi will be the first basketball official from Nagpur to fight the elections of MOA. As a convener of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, Joshi was instrumental in organising India’s first grassroots-level multisport festival for the last seven years. For the past seven years, as many as 60 sporting disciplines were organised in the KKM, a brainchild of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

All the core committee members of the Khasdar Krida Mahotsav, including Piyush Ambulkar, Padmakar Charmode, Vivek Awsare, Sambhaji Bhonsale, Ashish Mukim, Nagesh Sahare, Navneet Tuli, Sachin Deshmukh, and others, have extended their best wishes to Joshi for the MOA elections.