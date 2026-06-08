Nagpur MLC poll: BJP to move Corporators to Goa, sparks ‘resort politics’ buzz

The exercise was aimed at maintaining party unity and preventing any possibility of cross-voting ahead of the June 18 election

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Nagpur: With the crucial Legislative Council election from the Nagpur Local Authorities Constituency approaching, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has put in place an elaborate strategy to keep its corporators united, triggering fresh political speculation over what observers describe as a classic case of “resort politics.”

According to party sources, BJP corporators will be sent on a carefully planned tour to Goa beginning Wednesday, with the exercise aimed at ensuring cohesion within the ranks and preventing any possibility of cross-voting ahead of the June 18 election.

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The move comes despite the BJP enjoying a comfortable numerical advantage in the electoral college. However, following the failure of efforts to secure an uncontested election, the party leadership is reportedly leaving nothing to chance and has adopted a highly structured approach to keep its elected representatives together until polling day.

Sources said most BJP corporators will leave Nagpur under the party’s programme and return only a day before voting. Even after their return, they will not be allowed to disperse individually. Instead, they will be accommodated at a designated resort, where they will remain under the party’s supervision until the election. Corporators will reportedly require approval from party leaders for any movement during this period.

Voting for the Nagpur Local Authorities Constituency seat of the Maharashtra Legislative Council is scheduled for June 18. The BJP has fielded senior leader and noted physician Dr. Rajiv Potdar, while the Congress has nominated Atul Londhe.

Political observers believe the contest has prompted the BJP to tighten its grip on its electoral base, with party strategists wary of any last-minute political manoeuvring by the opposition.

As per the proposed itinerary, BJP corporators will travel from Nagpur to Mumbai aboard the Duronto Express on June 10. The following day, they will be flown to Goa, where they are expected to be welcomed by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

The corporators are scheduled to stay in Goa for nearly three days. During the visit, arrangements have reportedly been made for accommodation, meals and recreational activities, alongside organisational discussions and interaction sessions.

After the Goa tour, the corporators are expected to return to Mumbai on June 14. Political circles are abuzz with reports that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will host a special dinner for them in the state capital.

The elected representatives will thereafter participate in a training camp at Ramabhau Mhalgi Prabodhini on June 15 and 16. Sources indicate that each corporator has contributed Rs 13,000 towards the programme, which the party has described as an organisational training and leadership development initiative.

To ensure close coordination throughout the tour, corporators will reportedly be divided into groups based on municipal zones, with designated party office-bearers assigned to monitor and coordinate each group. Separate accommodation arrangements have been planned for male and female corporators.

Party insiders further stated that family members accompanying corporators would have to bear their own travel and lodging expenses, as the party’s arrangements are limited to elected representatives.

The Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Chairman of the Standing Committee have been exempted from the programme owing to their administrative and organisational responsibilities.

Political debate intensifies

While BJP leaders maintain that the exercise is aimed at organisational strengthening, leadership training and internal coordination, opposition parties and political analysts view it as a strategic effort to prevent defections or cross-voting before the high-profile Legislative Council election.

The development has generated considerable discussion in political circles, with all eyes now on the June 18 poll, which will determine whether the BJP’s strategy succeeds in securing a comfortable victory in one of the region’s most closely watched local body elections.

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