The ballot boxes are secured in a strong room at the Bachat Bhavan in the Collectorate premises. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 22

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Nagpur: The bye-election to the Nagpur Local Authorities’ Constituency seat of the Maharashtra Legislative Council witnessed an overwhelming response on Thursday, with 98.44 per cent of eligible voters exercising their franchise. The polling process remained peaceful and incident-free across all 14 designated centres in the district.

Out of the total 836 eligible electors, 823 cast their votes between 8 am and 4 pm, while only 13 voters abstained from the electoral process. The electorate consisted of representatives from Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, Nagar Panchayats and the Kamptee Cantonment Board.

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The contest is primarily between BJP nominee Dr Rajiv Potdar and Congress candidate Atul Londhe. Political observers had largely viewed the election as favouring the BJP, given the Mahayuti alliance’s numerical strength of 538 votes compared to the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s 213 votes. However, the opposition camp managed to remain united, with all Congress-backed electors reportedly voting in support of Londhe, dispelling speculation of internal dissent.

Interestingly, all 13 absentees came from various political affiliations. Among them were six electors belonging to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), four from the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), one from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), one Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) elector from Bhiwapur, and one Congress elector from Kamptee.

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Sources indicated that the Congress elector from Kamptee was out of Maharashtra on a visit to Gujarat and therefore could not participate in the voting process. The reason behind the absence of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) elector from Bhiwapur could not be immediately ascertained.

The election process began with the issuance of the notification on May 25. Nominations were accepted until June 1, scrutinised on June 2, and withdrawals were permitted until June 4.

Following the completion of polling, ballot boxes were sealed and transferred under tight security to the strong room at Bachat Bhavan in the Collectorate premises. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 22, after which the official result will be declared.

With an exceptionally high voter turnout and complete mobilisation by both major political camps, the focus now shifts to the counting day, which will determine the winner of this closely watched Legislative Council by-election.

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