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Nagpur: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended a 19-year-old youth carrying 12.35 kilograms of suspected narcotic substances at Nagpur Railway Station. The operation, aided by a trained narcotics detection dog, foiled an alleged attempt to transport drugs through the railway network.

According to officials, an RPF Crime Intelligence Branch team was conducting routine surveillance near the foot overbridge at the Ajni-end of Platform No. 8 when they noticed a youth moving suspiciously with a trolley bag. During questioning, the suspect failed to provide satisfactory answers regarding the contents of the luggage, prompting further scrutiny.

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The trolley bag was subsequently inspected, and officials found six packets wrapped in khaki adhesive tape. Acting on suspicion, RPF’s trained narcotics detection dog, ‘Prince’, was brought to the spot. The canine gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotic substances inside the bag.

A detailed search was then conducted in the presence of independent witnesses and railway officials. The six packets were found to contain a total of 12.35 kilograms of narcotic material, estimated to be worth approximately Rs 2.47 lakh in the illegal market.

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The accused was identified as Deepak (19), a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Preliminary investigations revealed that he was allegedly transporting the contraband while posing as a regular railway passenger. He was reportedly travelling from Khariar Road to Surat when he was intercepted by the RPF team.

Following the seizure, the accused and the recovered narcotics were handed over to the Government Railway Police (GRP) for further legal action. A case has been registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, and investigations are underway.

Officials are now probing whether the accused was acting independently or was part of a larger interstate drug trafficking network. The seizure has prompted heightened vigilance at Nagpur Railway Station, with security agencies intensifying surveillance to curb the movement of illegal substances through rail routes.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to maintaining strict vigilance against narcotics trafficking and warned that stringent action would be taken against those involved in such illegal activities.

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