Nagpur Metro timings extended on Orange, Aqua Lines

– Trains available from 6.30 pm to 9 pm

Nagpur : With Covid-19 cases reducing the process of unlocking has started in Nagpur along with other cities in the state. Under the unlocking process, commercial establishments, schools, colleges and other establishments have started or are in the process of opening up. As a result, the number of people going out of their homes for education or other works has also increased sharply. In view of this fact, Maha Metro has extended the timings of Nagpur Metro and has also increased the number of trips.

The extended timings will come into effect from October 22 (Friday). The first train on Orange Line will depart from 7.10 am in both directions. The early trains will be of great help to students studying in schools and colleges and other persons whose offices start early. The last train will depart in both directions at 9 pm. This will help those working late in offices or students going to tuitions after school or college.

The first train on Aqua Line will depart at 6.30 am and the last one at 9 pm. The trains will be available in both directions every 15 minutes. People who want to do shopping for Diwali can travel by Metro due to the extension in timings till 9 pm.

The decision to extend Metro timings for Diwali shopping is a big gift to Nagpurians on the occasion of the festival. People can do shopping after office and take the Metro for returning home.