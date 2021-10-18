Nagpur Metro safest for women, say Gujarati Mahila Samaj members

Nagpur: Members of Gujarati Mahila Samaj enjoyed a ride in Nagpur Metro and appreciated the measures taken by Maha Metro for safety of women. Samaj vice-president Ms Meena Thakkar said that Nagpur Metro was safest mode of transport for women in the city.

Ms Thakkar appreciated the ladies special coach in Nagpur Metro saying that it made women passengers feel safe. In addition, the stations and trains are under constant CCTV surveillance.

The Samaj members had enjoyed the beauty of the city by taking a ride of Aqua Line from Sitabuldi Interchange metro station. Ms Thakkar said that she had been living in the city since decades but got an opportunity to view its beauty from a different angle by travelling in the metro.

Executive member Ms Kirtida Ajmera appealed to women to travel by metro instead of personal vehicles as it was safer and cheaper. “It also helps conserve the environment, which is of paramount importance. People don’t face any hassles while travelling by the metro. Maha Metro takes care of every passenger right from senior citizens to infants. All type of necessary amenities are available at the stations,” she added.

Ms Ajmera further said that Maha Metro had added to the beauty of the city by starting an international-level public transport service. “Mazi Metro is the pride of Nagpur. It is at par with metros in major cities of the world,” she further said.

Ms Damayanti Pandit, executive member of the Samaj and Govardhan Rawal High School, appealed to the students to use the metro while going to schools and colleges. “The city is facing adverse effects of explosion in vehicular pollution. This needs to be remedied. People will save their time and fuel by travelling in metro. Maha Metro has made arrangement of bicycles, e-rickshaws, e-scooters, etc at all stations. This helps passengers in reaching their homes and workplaces. Maha Metro also allows passengers to carry bicycles in trains,” added Ms Pandit.