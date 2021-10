The Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari has greeted the people of Maharashtra on the occasion of Eid Milad un Nabi. In a message, the Governor has said:

“Eid Milad un Nabi commemorates the birthday of Prophet Mohammed. The festival reminds us of the humanitarian work and acts of benevolence of the Holy Prophet. I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to the people of Maharashtra, especially to Muslim brothers and sisters, on the auspicious occasion of Eid e Milad.”