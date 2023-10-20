Nagpur Metro rake breaks down en route to Khapri

Nagpur: A Nagpur Metro train rake broke down on the Orange Line — Automotive Square to Khapri — soon after going past the Chhatrapati Square Station while returning to the Khapri Depot on Wednesday night.

No passenger was onboard as the train had completed the day’s last trip at 10.30 pm. The rake has been put under testing. It was towed away by another rake which arrived from Khapri depot. Regular services remained unaffected, reports said.

People passing-by on the Wardha Road fly-over and those below were surprised to find the stationary metro rake over Chhatrapati Nagar Square. Usually the last service of Nagpur Metro is at 10 pm. To add to the curiosity of people, the train crew continued to blow horns to perhaps warn about the malfunction. This is perhaps the first time that a metro rake running over Nagpur Metro got stalled in such a way and that too for such a long period.

Metro officials attributed the stalling of the rake to a technical glitch. Also, the signal system at Chhatrapati Nagar station developed a snag that further complicated the matter. Finally after the signal system snag was rectified another rake reached the spot from Khapri. The technicians thereafter towed the stalled rake to the Khapri Metro Depot for repairs.

Besides Orange Line, Metro trains also operate on the Aqua Line from Lokmanya Nagar to Prajapati Nagar and in all make 242 trips daily. There are 23 rakes, out of which 12 or 13 are deployed daily. The remaining rakes are kept on standby and used on alternate days.

Metro to run till midnight from Oct 22 to 24

Maha Metro has decided to run metro services till late night from October 22 to 24 for the convenience of late night devotees during Navratri festival and Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din celebrations. On October 22 and 23, instead of 10 pm, the metro service will continue till 11 pm and on Dussehra day, it has been decided to run the metro till the midnight of October 24.

