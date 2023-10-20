Nagpur’s murder tally equals 2022’s 65, with 70-days still to go in 2023!

Nagpur: In a distressing trend for both Nagpur Police and Nagpurians, the Second Capital of the State has reached a milestone that isn’t worth celebrating! Nagpur’s murder tally has equaled 2022’s 65 murders in 2023 with more than 70 days to spare.

The Second Capital of the State and home of the Deputy Chief Minister and Union Minister has recorded a whopping 65 murders in the first 10 months of 2023. In 2022, a total of 65 murders were recorded in the city. If the current trend of 8 murders per month continues, Nagpur which has already equaled last year’s murder tally of 65 and is likely to surpass it!

It is worth noting that 2023 has been an unfortunate year in terms of murders. The New Year began with a murder in the Pachpaoli area of Nagpur city, and July and August witnessed a surge in violence in the city. In July, the city saw six murders, and the number of cases nearly doubled in August.

In August 2023, Nagpur city saw 7 more murders compared to the same period last year. However, with the onset of the festival season, the city tends to experience fewer murders as well as fewer incidents of bodily harm.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Crime, Mummaka Sudharshan, admitted that the city has witnessed more murders up to October this year compared to 2022. However, the DCP stated that most of these incidents result from family feuds.

“Nagpur Police are taking every preventive measure to curb crime in the city. Under the guidance of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar, every DCP is supervising patrolling on the streets until at least 1 am. We’ve invoked more than 40 MPDA and 10 MCOCA charges against criminals as preventive measures. However, regarding the rising number of murders, the incidents caused by family feuds far outnumber those caused by criminals disrupting the peace of the vicinity,” said DCP Mummaka Sudharshan.

– Shubham Nagdeve

