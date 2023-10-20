Cops recover task fraud victim’s Rs 10 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur: Cyber Police of Nagpur cracked an online cheating case and helped the victim to get her money back in her account.

The victim named Bharati, who lost Rs 10 lakh in a ‘task fraud,’ had lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police that the online fraudsters had sent a link on her mobile phone by offering her a part time job. She accepted it and completed certain online tasks given to her. She was then added to a group on Telegram and was asked to subscribe to a YouTube channel. After gaining her trust, the fraudsters lured her to invest money by promising huge returns. She invested Rs 10 lakh with them.

The cyber crooks then procured all her bank details and fraudulently transferred Rs 10 lakh invested by her to different accounts. Cops investigated the case registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 66 (d) of the IT Act, and did analysis of the money trail, KYC details and call data record of the fraudsters. They then got in touch with the managers, nodal officers and legal team members of the banks to check the accounts to which the money had been transferred.

Subsequently, the accounts of the accused were immediately frozen and action was taken to return the money to the account of the victim. As per the court’s order Rs 10 lakh was transferred to Bharati’s account within three months.

The case was investigated by PI Amit Dolas, PSI Ketki Jagtap and WPC Rekha Yadav under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (EOW) Archit Chandak.

