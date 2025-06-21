Nagpur Metro Negligence: Elderly Woman Falls Into Open Pit at Jai Bhim Square, Rescued by Locals

Advertisement



Nagpur: An elderly woman narrowly escaped a fatal accident after falling into a deep pit filled with sewage water at Jai Bhim Square in Hiwrinagar in Nagpur on Friday afternoon. The pit, dug months ago as part of the Nagpur Metro rail project for laying underground cables, had been left uncovered, posing a serious hazard to commuters and pedestrians.

According to eyewitnesses, local residents quickly rushed to the woman’s aid and pulled her out of the filthy water, saving her life. The incident has triggered public outrage in the area, with angry citizens lashing out at both the Metro administration and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation for their continued apathy.

Locals blamed the accident on poor planning, lack of warning signs, and open drains left unattended for months. “There is constant traffic congestion here, and with no boards or barricades to alert people, this was bound to happen,” said a witness present at the scene.

Not the first tragedy in the area

This is not the first such incident. A few months ago, a young woman tragically lost her life after falling into a similar pit in the same locality. Despite that fatality, no meaningful action was taken by the authorities to secure the area or complete the pending work.

Local activist Yogesh Joshi, expressing fury over the incident, said, “Had this accident involved a wealthy person or a politician’s family member, the administration would have acted swiftly. But the life of a common citizen means nothing to them.”

He further warned that if the pending bridge and cable-laying work is not completed immediately and the road not made safe, residents will have no choice but to take to the streets in protest.

Residents are now demanding that the Metro and municipal authorities take full responsibility for their negligence and take immediate corrective measures to prevent more such accidents. The incident has once again raised serious questions about public safety standards and the lack of coordination in ongoing infrastructure projects in Nagpur.