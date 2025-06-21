Nashik’s Kalidas, Monica shine in LIC WZ Athletics Meet in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: Kalidas Hirawe and Monica Athare-Jadhav of Nashik, Aniruddha Gujar of Satara and Pushpa Zade of Nagpur showcased great strength and athleticism in the LIC 57th Western Zonal Athletics Meet and 39th Western Zonal Volleyball Selection Trials 2025-2026 which concluded on Friday at the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University Sports Complex and Jai Volleyball Academy, Nagpur respectively.

Hirawe bagged the top spot in the 10,000-metre run, 5000m run and 1500m run respectively. Gujar followed Hirawe to bag top spots in three events, 100 metres run, shot put and discus throw. Monica came first in 800 and 1500 metres runs while Pushpa of Nagpur showed calibre to win gold in discus and hammer throw events.

Gold Rate 17 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 99,000 /- Gold 22 KT 92,100 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,300/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The prizes were distributed by Pravin Niranjan, Senior Divisional Manager, Nagpur Division. Volleyball selection trials also concluded at Jai Volleyball Academy. Dr Sharad Suryawanshi was the chief referee for the athletic meet and Dr Ashok Kapta was the chief referee for the volleyball trials. Also present on the dais were, Ajay Shukla, Marketing Manager, Nagpur, Ajit Warudkar Manager (P&IR), Pandurang Jadhav, Sports Promotion Board Member, Mumbai, Rajesh Gaikwad, Sports Promotion Board Member, Mumbai, and Abhay Pandey, Organising Secretary.