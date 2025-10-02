Mohan Bhagwat Urges Unity and Self-Reliance in RSS Centenary Address

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his centenary Vijayadashami address at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur, called for embracing India’s diversity, promoting self-reliance, and rejecting divisive and violent methods of change.

Speaking on global economic developments, Bhagwat addressed the United States’ recent tariff measures. He said, “The new US tariff policy was implemented keeping their own interests in mind, but its impact is felt worldwide. The world functions on interdependence; no country can survive in isolation. However, dependence should not become a compulsion. India must focus on swadeshi and indigenous production while maintaining friendly diplomatic relations voluntarily, without pressure.”

The RSS chief also highlighted unrest in neighbouring countries, citing recent movements in Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. He remarked, “Neighbourhood instability is not a good sign. Violent public uprisings lead to anarchy and do not result in meaningful change. Democratic processes bring real transformation, whereas reckless or violent methods create turmoil but leave the situation largely unchanged. Forces seeking to create disturbances in Bharat are active both inside and outside the country.”

Bhagwat underlined the importance of India’s tradition of diversity and national unity. “Differences will exist, but they must be expressed within the law. Provoking communities and promoting an ‘us versus them’ mentality is unacceptable. The administration must act fairly, and the youth must remain vigilant to prevent anarchy,” he said.

Referring to the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people were killed after being asked about their religion, Bhagwat added, “The government’s strong response in May, combined with the bravery of our forces and society’s unity, showed the strength and resilience of our nation.”

He concluded by emphasizing India’s global role: “The world looks to India for solutions to pressing challenges. For centuries, we have demonstrated the path to peace and prosperity. Today, India is expected to lead by example and offer solutions that inspire the world.”

As the RSS celebrates its 100th year, Bhagwat’s address highlighted self-reliance, national unity, respect for diversity, and the rejection of violent and divisive methods as India navigates both domestic and international challenges.